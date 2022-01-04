Trade balance: see ranking of Brazil’s main partners in 2021 | Economy

In the accumulated result for last year, exports grew 34% compared to 2020 and totaled US$ 280.39 billion. Imports, on the other hand, grew 38.2% and totaled US$ 219.39 billion.
China remained Brazil’s main trading partner, accounting for 31.28% of Brazilian exports in 2021 and 21.72% of imports, followed by the United States and Argentina. See rankings below:
Countries with the largest share of Brazilian exports
- China: US$ 87.696 billion (31.28%)
- United States: US$31.104 billion (11.09%)
- Argentina: US$ 11.881 billion (4.24%)
- Netherlands (Netherlands): US$9.304 billion (3.32%)
- Chile: US$ 6.998 billion (2.50%)
- Singapore: US$5.884 billion (2.10%)
- Mexico: US$5.559 billion (1.98%)
- South Korea: US$5.536 billion (1.97%)
- Japan: US$5.534 billion (1.97%)
- Spain: US$5.446 billion (1.94%)
other countries: US$ 105.443 billion (37.61)
Among the countries that most increased their participation in Brazilian exports, Argentina stands out, with a 40% increase in the total value, compared to 2020. There was also a relevant increase in purchases made by the USA (+44.9%), by the Union European (+32.1%) and by China, Hong Kong and Macau (+28%).
Countries with the largest share of Brazilian imports
- China: US$ 47.651 billion (21.72%)
- United States: $39.382 billion (17.95%)
- Argentina: US$11.948 billion (5.45%)
- Germany: US$ 11.346 billion (5.17%)
- India: US$6.728 billion (3.07%)
- Russia: US$5.701 billion (2.60%)
- Italy: US$5.479 billion (2.50%)
- Japan: US$5.146 billion (2.35%)
- South Korea: US$5.107 billion (2.33%)
- France: US$4.812 billion (2.19%)
other countries: US$ 76.080 billion (34.68%)
Compared to the previous year, the highlight was the increase in volumes purchased from Argentina (+51.3%), the US (41.3%), China, Hong Kong and Macau (+36.7%) and the European Union (+ 26.2%).
Trade balance has a positive record in 2021, but with a result below expectations
Soy, iron ore and oil represent 40% of exports
The 2021 surplus took place in a year marked by the growth in the prices of “commodities” (products with a basic price, such as food, oil and minerals) and by the rise of the dollar.
Among exports, the greatest advances occurred in mining and quarrying products (62.4%), leveraged by sales of iron ore (72.9%) and petroleum (54.3%).
Agriculture expanded by 22.2% its external shipments, mainly due to soybeans, with a 35.3% increase.
Exports from the manufacturing industry, on the other hand, grew 26.3%, with the sector recovering from its -9% fall in 2020.
In a statement, the Institute of Studies for Industrial Development (Iedi) highlighted that the participation of the manufacturing industry in the aggregate of Brazilian exports continues on a downward trajectory. In 2021 it represented 51% of the total exported, against a share of 81% 20 years ago.
“Not only did the insourcing of Brazil’s export basket advance last year, but the concentration in a few products also increased. In 2021, just soy, iron ore and crude oil represented 40% of the country’s total exports. In 2020 these same items represented 35% of the total”, highlighted Iedi.