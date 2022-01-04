Trade balance: see ranking of Brazil’s main partners in 2021 | Economy

In the accumulated result for last year, exports grew 34% compared to 2020 and totaled US$ 280.39 billion. Imports, on the other hand, grew 38.2% and totaled US$ 219.39 billion.

China remained Brazil’s main trading partner, accounting for 31.28% of Brazilian exports in 2021 and 21.72% of imports, followed by the United States and Argentina. See rankings below:

Countries with the largest share of Brazilian exports

China: US$ 87.696 billion (31.28%) United States: US$31.104 billion (11.09%) Argentina: US$ 11.881 billion (4.24%) Netherlands (Netherlands): US$9.304 billion (3.32%) Chile: US$ 6.998 billion (2.50%) Singapore: US$5.884 billion (2.10%) Mexico: US$5.559 billion (1.98%) South Korea: US$5.536 billion (1.97%) Japan: US$5.534 billion (1.97%) Spain: US$5.446 billion (1.94%)

other countries: US$ 105.443 billion (37.61)

Among the countries that most increased their participation in Brazilian exports, Argentina stands out, with a 40% increase in the total value, compared to 2020. There was also a relevant increase in purchases made by the USA (+44.9%), by the Union European (+32.1%) and by China, Hong Kong and Macau (+28%).

Countries with the largest share of Brazilian imports

China: US$ 47.651 billion (21.72%) United States: $39.382 billion (17.95%) Argentina: US$11.948 billion (5.45%) Germany: US$ 11.346 billion (5.17%) India: US$6.728 billion (3.07%) Russia: US$5.701 billion (2.60%) Italy: US$5.479 billion (2.50%) Japan: US$5.146 billion (2.35%) South Korea: US$5.107 billion (2.33%) France: US$4.812 billion (2.19%)

other countries: US$ 76.080 billion (34.68%)

Compared to the previous year, the highlight was the increase in volumes purchased from Argentina (+51.3%), the US (41.3%), China, Hong Kong and Macau (+36.7%) and the European Union (+ 26.2%).

Trade balance has a positive record in 2021, but with a result below expectations

Soy, iron ore and oil represent 40% of exports

The 2021 surplus took place in a year marked by the growth in the prices of “commodities” (products with a basic price, such as food, oil and minerals) and by the rise of the dollar.

Among exports, the greatest advances occurred in mining and quarrying products (62.4%), leveraged by sales of iron ore (72.9%) and petroleum (54.3%).

Agriculture expanded by 22.2% its external shipments, mainly due to soybeans, with a 35.3% increase.

Exports from the manufacturing industry, on the other hand, grew 26.3%, with the sector recovering from its -9% fall in 2020.

In a statement, the Institute of Studies for Industrial Development (Iedi) highlighted that the participation of the manufacturing industry in the aggregate of Brazilian exports continues on a downward trajectory. In 2021 it represented 51% of the total exported, against a share of 81% 20 years ago.