Treasury Direct: government bonds pay interest of up to 11.04% per year; inflationary pressure in the US weighs on the market

The focus of local financial agents this Tuesday (4) is centered abroad, on a busy day with data coming from the United States. Market operators heard by Bloomberg believe that the rapid spread of the omicron variant should intensify inflationary pressures in the US economy – which could lead the US central bank to carry out the first interest rate adjustment as early as March.

This morning, in the US, the industrial Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for December is released. Later, the Jolts job offer data for November are presented.

In this context, the market for public securities traded on the Tesouro Direto operates with high rates. The advance is more expressive among papers maturing until 2031.

In the case of the 2024 Prefixed Treasury, the interest offered by this paper increased from 11% to 11.04% per annum, in the first update of the day. The return paid by the Prefixed Treasury 2026 advanced from 10.79%, in the previous session, to 10.87% per year, at the beginning of this Tuesday.

At the same time, preset paper maturing in 2031 and paying semiannual interest offered a return of 11.01%, against 10.94% registered a day before.

Among the inflation papers, the real remuneration of the IPCA+ 2026 Treasury rose from 5.08% to 5.11% at the opening of business. Likewise, the paper maturing in 2030 and having semiannual interest offered a rate of 5.21% per annum, above the 5.18% seen yesterday.

Check the prices and rates of all government bonds available for purchase at Tesouro Direto that were offered this Tuesday morning (4):

international radar

On the external front, the market is also awaiting the meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+). Yesterday (3), however, the organization has already informed that it has reduced the estimate of surplus in world oil markets for this quarter.

This, in the view of analysts, could make the countries present at today’s meeting opt for a modest increase in oil production.

Investors also echo the release of China’s manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which accelerated from 49.9 in November to 50.9 in December.

The data was presented this Tuesday by IHS Markit in partnership with Caixin Media. Indexes above 50 indicate expansion of activity. This is the highest level of Chinese manufacturing PMI recorded since June.

In Germany, retail sales expanded by 0.6% in November compared to October 2021, according to seasonally adjusted data published on Tuesday by Destatis, the country’s statistics agency.

The result surprised analysts consulted by The Wall Street Journal, which predicted a drop of 0.5% in the period.

Mobilization of servers and payroll exemption

On the local scene, attention is being paid to the mobilization of Central Bank employees against the government’s decision to provide for readjustments only to federal police officers and certain staff in the health area this year.

The National Union of Central Bank Employees (Signal) has already decided that it will join the strike movement, which is scheduled for January 18th. According to information from the newspaper Folha de São Paulo, almost a third of BC workers committed to rejecting senior staff, if they are invited to assume them, in a similar way to what has already been happening among inspectors from the Federal Revenue.

Among the Federal Revenue’s inspectors, Sindifisco (the category’s union) estimates that 1,237 auditors in command positions gave up their commissioned posts. Agricultural tax auditors also started mobilizations last week.

Also in the political arena, the newspapers State of São Paulo and Folha de São Paulo point out that the presidential sanction to extend the exemption from the payroll of 17 sectors without adopting tax measures to compensate for the loss of R$ 9.1 billion in the 2022 collection triggered an alert in the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU).

According to the State of São Paulo, TCU technicians warn that the end of compensation artificially opens space in the spending ceiling, a rule that limits the growth of expenses to the variation of inflation. The expected value of tax waiver in 2022 with the exemption is R$ 9.08 billion.

When contacted, according to the report by Estadão, the Ministry of Economy did not say whether it would recalculate the ceiling and said only that the tax exemption MP does not create new space under the ceiling.

Bolsonaro at the hospital

Investors also monitor the health of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). According to the newspaper Folha de São Paulo, the country’s representative will not undergo surgery to correct an intestinal obstruction.

According to the article, the decision to rule out surgery at least for now was taken by doctor Antônio Macedo and communicated to his team members. But it has yet to be officially confirmed, according to the newspaper.

