Trick to clean the rubberized cell phone case and make it new

The cell phone is with us all the time. Whether for work or for fun, we carry the device everywhere. Not without reason, protective hoods can get dirty with great frequency. So, check out the tips below to clean the rubberized cover without it spoiling.

The cases help to prevent further damage to cell phones in case of a fall, for example. But if they get dirty or grimy, the look becomes quite a problem. So, save these tips well with simple products that you certainly have at home and cost very little.

Clean the cell phone case

Our tip today to clean your cell phone case is with a simple product, which many people have in case. It’s baking soda.

To clean, use a tablespoon of baking soda and a little water. Add water little by little so that the mixture achieves a paste texture.

Once the paste is ready, apply all over the cover and store for about two hours. Another tip is to use a toothbrush to better spread the bicarbonate and water mixture throughout the cover.

After waiting two hours, just wash the case and see the difference. But, if even after that your cell phone case remains dirty or grimy, another tip is to also mix detergent and vinegar together with the mixture of water and bicarbonate.

Once that’s done, brush a lot until all the stains come out. To prevent more stains from appearing on your cell phone, make this mixture frequently, a few times a week, until you get a good cleaning. That way, you’ll have a cover that’s always clean and with a new look.