Tristan Thompson assumes paternity after DNA and publicly apologizes to Khloé Kardashian: ‘You don’t deserve this’

Another episode in the saga between Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian… After the affair of about five months with personal trainer Maralee Nichols surfaced at the end of last year, the basketball player used social media to publicly apologize to little True’s ex-girlfriend and mother.

On December 1, Nichols gave birth to a boy and filed for an emergency paternity test. His intention was to prove that Tristan was the child’s father and also demand that the athlete pay the alimony and expenses that the woman had during the pregnancy. It was previously reported that the child was conceived on Tristan’s 30th birthday in March, when the NBA star was still engaged to Khloé.

The results came out in the first days of January 2022 and, after confirming paternity, Thompson used social media to comment on the matter. In his Instagram Stories, Tristan — who already fathers 3-year-old True with Khloé and 4-year-old Prince, the latter with model Jordan Craig — has said he hopes to raise the newborn with Maralee’s help.

“Today, paternity test results revealed that I had a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to raising our child amicably.” wrote the player. “I sincerely apologize to everyone I have hurt or disappointed during this entire ordeal, both public and private,” he scored.

Next, Thompson addressed Kardashian. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the pain and humiliation I’ve caused you. You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years.” he lamented. “My actions certainly don’t align with the way I see you. I have the greatest respect and love for you. Regardless of what you might think. Once again, I’m very sorry”, concluded.

Throughout December, British tabloid DailyMail released details of Tristan and Maralee’s affair. According to the publication, the athlete even offered around R$ 428,000 for the personal trainer to have an abortion.