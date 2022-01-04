TudoAzul offers up to 100% bonus on Sphere point transfers

THE All blue is even offering 100% of bonus in point transfers from Ball valid for 10 years. Offer is valid until Thursday (06).

100% bonus – subscribers of Clube TudoAzul;

80% bonus – other TudoAzul customers.

How to participate

Register for the promotion until 06/01/2022 on this link; After registering, transfer your points until 01/06/2022; Receive your bonus within 10 days after the offer ends.

Additional bonus for time at Clube TudoAzul

In addition, TudoAzul Club subscribers can receive up to 20% additional bonus depending on the club’s membership period, according to the rules below:

+ 5% bonus – Clube TudoAzul subscribers for more than 6 months;

+ 10% bonus – Clube TudoAzul subscribers plans 1,000, 2,000, 3,000 and 5,000 for more than 1 year;

+ 20% bonus – Clube TudoAzul subscribers 10,000 and 20,000 plans for over 1 year.

The additional bonus for membership time of Clube TudoAzul has a limit of 20,000 points per year. It’s worth keeping an eye out if you’ve taken advantage of previous promotions.

Important informations

The bonus will be inserted within 10 working days after the end of the promotion;

Bonus points are valid for 10 years;

Qualifying points for upgrade Category Qualifications will be considered in the standard proportion (15:1) only on the amount of points transferred, therefore, bonus points will not be considered for the Category Qualification count.

Comment

This is a great opportunity for those who have points in the Sphere and had their eye on a transfer to TudoAzul. The promotion becomes even more attractive as the points will be valid for 10 years.

It is noteworthy that the banking program is offering 50% discount on the purchase of points, which is an excellent option to take advantage of the offer and boost your balance in the program.

Thinking about participating? Register on the promotion page and transfer your points until next Thursday (6th).

We are going through a delicate moment in the aviation and tourism sector in general. Assess whether it’s worth transferring points to travel in the future and don’t make a decision on impulse. See our posting policy during the coronavirus pandemic.