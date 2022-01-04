Two people die and two are injured in an accident on BR-040 – Gerais

Etios was totally destroyed after accident with Tigan (photo: Fire Department/Disclosure)

Two people died and two others were injured in an accident that involved two cars this Monday morning (3/1), on BR-040, at the height of Conselheiro Lafaiete, in the central region of the state.

According to information from the Fire Department, a white Toyota Etios was heading towards Belo Horizonte and rolled on asphalt. The vehicle invaded the oncoming lane and collided its side with the black VW Tigan vehicle, which was heading towards Rio de Janeiro.

Due to the rain, the track was wet, which made the driver lose control of the steering. Although it has several speed control radars, the section of the accident has several slopes.

As a result of the collision, the two occupants of Etios died, a 32-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman. The driver and passenger of the Tigan were taken to the So Jos maternity hospital, in Conselheiro Lafaiete, and remained in serious condition.

The firefighters were involved in removing the victims from the hardware and taking the other victims to the hospital.

Due to the collision, the runway was blocked towards Rio de Janeiro for about 2 and a half hours and was only cleared in the early afternoon. A long traffic jam formed on the highway, mainly due to the large flow of cars still returning from the New Year’s Eve recess.