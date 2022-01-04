‘Um Lugar ao Sol’: Christian and Renato fight violently in Lara’s dream | come around

In this Tuesday’s chapter of A Place in the Sun, Christian’s fiancée has a nightmare with the twins Christian and Renato fighting. In the dream, Renato declares himself in love with her, and Christian violently beats his brother, who retaliates with a fatal blow.
Lara wakes up scared, but doesn’t talk about the nightmare’s content to Mateus (Danton Mello), who welcomes her.
In ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’, Lara (Andréia Horta) wakes up scared and Mateus (Danton Mello) welcomes her — Photo: TV Globo
Love for Matthew and sudden desire to be a mother
Distressed, the cook tells her husband that she loves him, that she wants to have a child with him, and asks him to replace her at the meeting with Renato.
In ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’, Noca (Marieta Severo) is suspicious of her granddaughter’s feelings towards Renato (Cauã Reymond) — Photo: Globo
Noca (Marieta Severo), realizing that her granddaughter has changed since Renato entered her life, asks why Lara asked Mateus to represent her at the meeting with the executive and inquires about Lara’s sudden desire to get pregnant.
Without argument, the cook loses patience with her grandmother, who is increasingly suspicious of her granddaughter’s attitudes and, above all, of her feelings.
04 Jan
Tuesday
Ilana asks Gabriela what decision the doctor would make if she was pregnant with twins. Erica asks Santiago to keep in touch with Luan. Lara tells Matthew that she wants to have a child. Bela wonders at Cecília’s resistance to accepting her relationship with Felipe. Breno and Ilana do not understand each other about the decision to deliver prematurely. Ana Virgínia discovers that Julia used her prescription to recommend medication to a friend. Barbara is perplexed to learn from Nicole that the advertising campaign that Rebeca did was arranged by Santiago. Erica and Santiago kiss. Barbara tells Rebeca that Santiago arranged the campaign for her to participate.
Check out the full summary for the day and week!