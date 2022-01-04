‘Um Lugar ao Sol’: Christian and Renato fight violently in Lara’s dream | come around

04 Jan Tuesday

Ilana asks Gabriela what decision the doctor would make if she was pregnant with twins. Erica asks Santiago to keep in touch with Luan. Lara tells Matthew that she wants to have a child. Bela wonders at Cecília’s resistance to accepting her relationship with Felipe. Breno and Ilana do not understand each other about the decision to deliver prematurely. Ana Virgínia discovers that Julia used her prescription to recommend medication to a friend. Barbara is perplexed to learn from Nicole that the advertising campaign that Rebeca did was arranged by Santiago. Erica and Santiago kiss. Barbara tells Rebeca that Santiago arranged the campaign for her to participate.

