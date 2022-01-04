Understand the new rules for rebooking airline tickets

Since January 1st, new rules for rebooking and canceling the purchase of airline tickets are in effect. The extension of Law 14,034 has not been renewed and has expired.

In an interview with CNN Rádio, the lawyer and specialist in consumer rights Sofia Coelho explained that the rebooking of tickets will no longer be free.

Because of the pandemic, the law determined that, by giving up the flight, the consumer could receive the credit within 12 months or save it for use on a next trip for 18 months, at no additional cost.

“Now, the purchase contract is valid, which depends on each airline, each one has a rule”, he explained.

The consumer has a period of 7 days to withdraw from the purchase, or within 24 hours of receiving proof of payment. “This exception was valid before the pandemic, in agreement with Anac.”

According to her, it makes sense that the law has not had a new extension: “It was about time, the rules had been announced in April 2020 and extended twice, and I believe that companies have already re-established themselves.”

The lawyer stated that most of the companies that were sued in court are paying in cash, “without waiting for the 12 months, the judges in some actions are not determining this wait, but rather immediate compensation for canceled flights, including due to the airline’s fault. ”