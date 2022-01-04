Unimed Natal must fully fund surgery for a patient in another state

Judge Amílcar Maia, of the Court of Justice of Rio Grande do Norte (TJRN), on judicial duty, granted the request for an emergency injunction so that the operator of the Unimed Natal Health Plan can fully pay, including medical and hospital expenses, a surgery. The procedure to treat Lipedema, a disease that affects the lymphatic system, will be carried out on January 7, 2022, at Hospital Oswaldo Cruz, in São Paulo/SP.

The plaintiff filed an appeal against the decision of the 7th Civil Court of Natal, which, in a lawsuit filed against Unimed Natal – Society Cooperative of Medical Work, rejected an injunction that aimed at the health plan operator to fully fund the surgeries it needs and constant in a medical report attached to the records.

In the appeal, the plaintiff stated that the lawsuit aims to obtain a court decision to force Unimed Natal to bear all the costs (medical team, anesthesiologist and hospital fees) necessary for the realization, at the Oswaldo Cruz Hospital, in São Paulo. Paulo/SP, of the surgeries that were prescribed to her, since she was diagnosed with Lipedema (CID 11 EF02.2) and there is no professional accredited to the operator qualified to perform the procedures in the State.

He stated that, after numerous attempts to resolve the dispute, Unimed Natal only partially authorized the cost of the surgeries requested by the user, not including the payment of fees for the medical team and the anesthesiologist. He warned that not performing the surgery in a short period of time could significantly compromise the patient’s lymphatic system, which plays a key role in the immune defense, revealing the urgency that the case requires.

When judging the case, the rapporteur, Judge Amílcar Maia, saw the essential requirements for granting the postulated urgent measure fulfilled. For him, despite the arguments used by the lower court to deny the preliminary injunction, he understood that the danger of delay is fully evident in the specific case.

He noted that, according to the attached medical report, the patient was diagnosed with stage II Lipedema, having been in treatment for over a year with no significant result. He considered the information from the surgeon, when he said that the patient has a significant evolution in the progression of the disease in a short period of time, with symptoms of intense pain in the lower limbs, edema, slowing of the lymphatic system, varicose veins, recurrent ecchymosis without the occurrence of trauma (resulting from of capillary fragility in this disease) and changes in knee joints.

The rapporteur also took into account the information given by the physician that Lipedema is a chronic pathology, with four stages, which, if not treated properly, causes serious damage to the health of its patients.

According to the magistrate, even with no risk of death, the surgical procedure should be performed immediately, given the evolutionary and inflammatory character of the disease, already in its second of the four existing stages. “In addition to all the discomforts listed in the medical report, one must consider the serious risk of compromising the patient’s lymphatic system, as well as her joints, already affected by another pathology, which has been harming the health and quality of life of the patient. aggravating factor”, he concluded.

