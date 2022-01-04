UOL Dotz Leaders

UOL – And what are Dotz’s challenges in 2022?

Robert Chad – Right now, post-IPO [abertura de capital], we started the third birth of Dotz, with an investment capacity of R$ 400 million, with more assets, more than 50 million users, lots of data, an omnichannel presence [em várias plataformas], both in physical and digital retail, a currency for engagement and a very strong presence in the market.

We see 2022 as a year that begins to materialize in a very relevant way this new stage at Dotz, with significant growth, with products and experience that are getting better and better.

What were the changes brought about by the Chinese Ant Group’s entry into Dotz?

As far as Ant Group is concerned, it is an enormous pride and responsibility because it is the largest financial services technology company in the world.

Obviously there are some challenges, such as time zone, culture, but the added value has been very relevant in the direction of the product, of experiences already carried out, and, undoubtedly, Dotz today is a better company also as a result of the entry of Ant as shareholder.

Is Dotz’s goal to be an Alibaba in Latin America?

Even more than Alibaba, which is a marketplace. The Ant Group, which is their financial services arm in China, did all the payment disruption and financial inclusion.

There is no doubt that one of Dotz’s biggest obsessions is to conquer this space.