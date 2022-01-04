US Authorizes Pfizer Covid Vaccine Booster for Adolescents 12-15 | Vaccines

The Food and Drug Administration of the United States (FDA) authorized, on Monday (3), the application of a booster dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 from Pfizer/BioNTech in adolescents aged 12 to 12 15 years, and reduced the booster interval from 6 to 5 months after the initial immunization schedule for all age groups.

The agency also authorized a booster dose, which is the third in Pfizer’s vaccine schedule, in immunocompromised children aged 5 to 11 years.

The FDA said it has reviewed the data and evidence released on the safety of booster doses provided by Israel’s Ministry of Health, including data from more than 6,300 adolescents 12 to 15 years of age who received the Pfizer dose.

Global cases of Covid-19 are on the rise due to the omicron variant, and health officials have warned that its extremely high transmissibility could overwhelm many health systems.

Laboratory tests have shown that two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines generate low immune responses against the omicron, but the booster doses appear to protect against the variant.

Queiroga says that vaccination of children against Covid could start in the first half of January

Booster doses in Brazil are authorized for those over 18 since November. This additional dose has not yet been released to teenagers.

The Brazilian government also announced a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine for immunosuppressed people – people with low immunity – in December.

Vaccination for children aged 5 to 11 years has not yet started in the country. Anvisa approved Pfizer’s vaccine for this audience, but the federal government needs to buy the doses. The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said this Monday (3) that pediatric doses should arrive in the second half of January.