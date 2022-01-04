US beats world record of over 1 million Covid-19 cases in one day

Number of cases in the United States boosted the mark of 2.4 million infected people in the world; the first time the planet has more than 2 million patients in one day

Reproduction/Our World in Data Exponential increase in the number of cases is a consequence of the spread of the Ômicron variant



You United States registered this Monday, 3, more than 1 million cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours, breaking the daily world record for infections. 1,080,211 were infected with the disease in one day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The increase in cases in the US is a consequence of the spread of the variant micron, first detected in the South Africa, on American territory. 1,688 deaths were also registered in the period. This Tuesday, 4, the country has 56,191,733 cases of the disease and 827,749 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. coronavirus.

The number of cases in the United States boosted a record 2.4 million cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours worldwide. It is the first time that the planet counts more than 2 million infected in one day. The previous record was 1.95 million cases, registered on December 30, 2021, according to the platform Our World in Data, connected to Oxford University. Currently, the world has 292,633,029 active cases of the disease. The total number of deaths is 5,451,303.