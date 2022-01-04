US, China, Russia, UK, France Commit to Prevent Nuclear Proliferation | World

The five member countries of the UN Security Council (United States, China, Russia, United Kingdom and France) pledged, this Monday (3), to prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons, in a joint declaration, before a conference on the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

These five nuclear powers have highlighted their willingness to work with all states to establish a security environment that allows for further advances in disarmament, with the ultimate goal of a world without nuclear weapons, said the French presidency, which coordinated the work of these countries before. of the NPT conference.

“We affirm that a nuclear war cannot be won and that (war) must never happen”, highlighted the five signatory countries of the Treaty.

“In view of the consequences of the far-reaching use of nuclear weapons, we also assert that nuclear weapons, while they exist, must be used for defense, deterrence and war prevention purposes.“, they stated.

The signatories are the five states legally recognized as nuclear weapons states by the NPT. Three other countries considered to have the atomic bomb (India, Pakistan and Israel) did not sign the treaty. North Korea denounced the pact.

The West suspects that Iran’s government is seeking to develop, using the technology of its satellite launchers, long-range ballistic launchers capable of carrying conventional or nuclear payloads.

Negotiations resumed in December in Vienna to reactivate the 2015 agreement on Iran’s nuclear program. The United States unilaterally abandoned the pact in 2018, under Donald Trump.

The first to mention this unwinnable nuclear war concept were then-Presidents Mikhail Gorbachev and Ronald Reagan (of the Soviet Union and the United States, respectively) in Geneva in 1985.

However, that term “was never taken up by the group of five,” said Marc Finaud, an arms proliferation specialist at the Political Security Center in Geneva (GCSP).

“They took the lead and agreed to recover this doctrine” demanded by several countries and civil societies, Finaud added in statements to AFP.

According to him, the signatories want to “reassure” people, “to tell the world that all concerns about the risk of nuclear war are baseless”.

In fact, in recent months there has been no lack of statements about the volatility of world geopolitics, due to tensions between China and the United States over Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific, military movements in Ukraine and other crises registered in the Middle East, devastating consequences of covid-19.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres raised the alarm in December.

“With the storage of more than 13,000 nuclear weapons in arsenals around the world, how long will our luck last?” he asked.

“Nuclear destruction is a sword of Damocles: one misunderstanding or an error of appreciation would cause not only suffering and death on a frightening scale, but also the end of all life on Earth.”

On Monday, the Russian government praised the agreement in principle and said it hoped it would “help reduce the level of international tensions,” according to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Russian government spokesman Dmitri Peskov told RNA Novasti that they considered it necessary for the major nuclear powers to meet at a summit.

The joint declaration “will help to increase mutual trust and replace competition between the great powers with coordination and cooperation,” said Chinese deputy foreign minister Ma Zhaoxu, quoted by Xinhua news agency.