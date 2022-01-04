US court rules on child pornography lawsuit filed by ‘Baby of Nirvana’, cover of ‘Nevermind’

This Monday (3rd), the California District Court dismissed a lawsuit filed by Spencer Elden, better known as the “baby of Nirvana”, which accused the band of sexual exploitation and child pornography. In the lawsuit, filed in August of last year, the 30-year-old claimed to have suffered several “lifetime damage” from having his nude body stamped on the cover of the album “Nevermind”.

Last month, Nirvana representatives filed a request to close the case by 10:00 am on Jan. 20, California time. In the paperwork, lawyers for the group stated that Spencer “spent three decades cashing in on his ‘Baby of Nirvana’ fame” and only now has it objected to the photo. As arguments, they mentioned the fact that the boy had reenacted the clique a number of times when he was older, as well as having the album name tattooed on his chest.

Furthermore, they pointed out that if Elden’s accusations were found to be true, all those who own the album or cover photo of “Nevermind” would also be found guilty of possessing child pornography: “The premises are absurd. A brief examination of the photograph, or Spencer’s own conduct (not to mention the photograph’s presence in the homes of millions of Americans who, in his theory, are guilty of illegal possession of child pornography) makes this clear.”.

According to The Guardian newspaper, Spencer and his representatives had until December 30th to respond to the band’s motion, but missed the deadline. As a result, Judge Fernando M. Olguin authorized an “amendment” to the case, giving the plaintiff the chance to file new complaints until January 13th. If the date is lost again, the process must be cancelled.

Elden’s process

In addition to accusing the band of sexual exploitation and child pornography, Spencer alleged in the original lawsuit that the photos taken for the cover of “Nevermind” were used without the consent of his parents and him, who was only 4 months old at the time. The lawsuit has 15 defendants, including photographer Kirk Weddle, Courtney Love (widow of Kurt Cobain), Dave Grohl and the rest of Nirvana, as well as the record label that released and distributed the record over the past three decades. Elden was seeking damages of $150,000 from each of the parties.

“There was commercial child sexual exploitation from when Elden was a minor to the present day“, pointed out Spencer’s lawyers in the document, also stating that the image resembles the boy to “a sex worker, grabbing for a dollar bill”.

“The permanent damage he nearly suffered includes, but is not limited to, extreme and permanent emotional distress with physical manifestations, interference with his normal development and educational progress, lifetime loss of income earning capacity, loss of past wages​​and futures, past and future expenses for medical and psychological treatment, loss of enjoyment of life, and other losses to be described and proven in the judgment of this matter”, mentioned the auto.