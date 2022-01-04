Vaccination against Covid-19 resumes in Rio; know who can receive the booster dose

RIO — The city of Rio resumed the vaccination schedule against Covid-19 this Monday (3), with the application of a booster dose (DR) for people aged 55 or over who have received the second dose at least three months. People aged 18 years and over can also receive the third dose, provided the second dose has been given for at least four months. Highly immunosuppressed patients aged 12 years or older can also be immunized with the booster.

In case of travel, health problems or personal issues, the booster dose can be brought forward up to a minimum interval of three months. The Municipal Health Department advises that, in case of doubt, a Primary Care Unit — Family Clinics or Municipal Health Centers (CMS) — should be sought.

According to the Municipality of Rio, vaccination is also available to anyone aged 12 or over who has not yet been vaccinated against Covid-19, and health facilities continue to apply the second dose to people aged 12 and over , according to the interval guided by each manufacturer: 12 weeks for AstraZeneca, 28 days for CoronaVac and 21 days for Pfizer. Check out the nearest health facility here.

To get vaccinated, it is necessary to present original identification with photo, CPF number and, if possible, the vaccination booklet. To receive the second dose and the booster dose, proof of vaccination must also be presented.