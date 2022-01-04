Vaccines for children arrive until the second half of January, says Queiroga

BRASILIA — The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said this Monday morning that vaccines against Covid-19 for children between 5 and 11 years old will begin arriving in Brazil in the second half of January. Later, Queiroga changed the forecast and said that the immunization agents could arrive from January 10th.

— In the second half of January, the vaccines (for children) begin to arrive and will be distributed, as we have been distributed — said Queiroga, after an event at the Ministry of Health in the morning.

In the afternoon, the minister stated that the doses could start arriving earlier:

— Since December 23, it was informed in the document submitted to public consultation that we already had a contract with Pfizer to supply the infant doses. And from January 10, doses can start arriving in Brazil – he said.

In the morning, Queiroga also said that Brazil will be “one of the first countries to distribute vaccines to children”. However, several countries have already immunized this age group since last year, such as Germany, Argentina, Canada, Chile, France, the United States and Israel

— Regarding this issue of children, contrary to the narrative, which is dissolved by the facts, we are going to be one of the first countries to distribute vaccines to children — said the minister.

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) authorized, on December 16, the application of the Pfizer vaccine for children. The government, however, resisted starting the immunization, claiming that there is no urgency.

The Ministry of Health carried out a public consultation on the subject, which lasted from December 23rd until Sunday. Experts criticized the consultation questions, saying they elicited answers.

On Monday, Queiroga stated that the consultation was not a “referendum” or a “plebiscite” and that the objective is “to provide parents with the necessary information”.

— It is neither a referendum nor a plebiscite. It is a public consultation, followed by a public hearing where specialists from different currents will be able to discuss so that society can learn about it. The purpose of this, what is it? Provide parents with the information they need so they can make the best decisions for their children.