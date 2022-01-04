Vasco’s rivals dream of Coutinho and Xavi speaks about his future at Barcelona: “He’s a professional”

The shirt 14 has a contract with the Blaugrana team until June 2023, but should not continue in Catalonia in 2022

Philippe Coutinho is the hot topic in the soccer market. The shirt 14 has a contract valid with Barcelona until June 2023, but should not continue in Catalonia in 2022. In addition, Xavi Hernández spoke about the future of the attacking midfielder defending the colors Azul and Grená, making it clear that exits need to happen so that new reinforcements arrive at Camp Nou.

Earlier, Bolavip Brasil echoed the coach’s version of Coutinho’s fate: “I didn’t speak to Philippe. He is professional and helps us. To have inputs, you must have outputs. We are also trying to close Dani Alves’ application, it could be today. To register athletes we need departures or Dembélé to renew his contract”, said the former player and Barça idol.

spawn of Vasco da Gama, Philippe is valued at 18 million euros (BRL 115.1 million at current prices), according to projections from the Transfermarkt website. Speculated in Premier League clubs, such as Manchester’s rivals and the new rich man, Newcastle, the 29-year-old Brazilian is also the dream of Cruz-Maltino’s rivals in Brazil.

Palmeiras first appeared as a possible target for the midfielder, but Flamengo soon appeared in the play to monitor the situation of the player revealed in the Historic Hill. Both clubs, and their respective fans, see in the ex-Vasco player a great market opportunity to be taken advantage of in the transfer window.

Recently, the Vasco jewel lamented the Admiral’s moment and projected a comeback: “It’s a difficult time. I, as a fan, follow from afar. I always want the best for Vasco, I have great affection and gratitude for the club. I lived there for many years. I hope to return one day. I’m cheering from afar, wanting the best for this club,” he signed.

In the curriculum, the player adds titles such as La Liga (2x), Spanish Cup (2x), Champions League (1x), Bundesliga (1x), Italian Cup (1x), Italian Super Cup (1x), Copa America (1x), World Cup Sub-20 (1x), among others. In 427 career games, 101 goals were scored and 75 assists. The athlete has never been expelled from a confrontation.