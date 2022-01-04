Video: Cattle farmers barbecue in front of Bradesco after controversy | Economy

reproduction Barbecue in front of Bradesco de Juína, in Mato Grosso

After an advertisement about sustainable consumption, which circulated on social networks last week, Bradesco wrote an open letter portraying itself with agribusiness. This Monday (3), ranchers gathered to hold a barbecue at the bank’s branches, according to Folha de São Paulo.

“Cattle raising contributes to the emission of greenhouse gases, so how about if we reduce our meat consumption and choose a vegetarian dish on Monday?” suggest the influencers in the video that seeks to promote a reduction in meat consumption. carbon.

The material generated revolt among ruralists who organized protests at the doors of branches in Ribeirão Preto (SP), Araçatuba (SP), Birigui (SP), Cuiabá (MT), Rondonópolis (MT), Araguaína (TO), Água Boa (MT) , Canarana (MT), Barra do Garça (MT), Goiânia (GO) and Xinguara (PA).

In Mato Grosso, the protest is supported by Acrimat (Association of Breeders of Mato Grosso), Nellore Mato Grosso and ABCZ (Brazilian Association of Zebu Breeders).

The event was called “Second With Meat”. That’s because in the bank’s video one of the influencers asked people to adopt the “Second Without Meat” in order to reduce food consumption.

“It’s not exaggeration on their part, it’s bad faith. They do it on purpose to break agribusiness. The same advertisement made by Banco do Brasil shows the difference between a conscious bank and another that defamates agribusiness,” said the state deputy Gilberto Cattani (PSL) to Folha.

During the act in Cuiabá, around 2,000 meat skewers are distributed to people who pass by the agency, in the center of the city.

While the category classifies the advertisement as “untrue”, the former environment minister called the piece “ridiculous”. Experts point out that raising cattle contributes to the increase in the greenhouse effect due to the emission of methane gas.

See the video