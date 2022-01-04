VIDEO: woman takes off her dress to use as a mask and invades ice cream parlor

Without a mask, a woman broke into an ice cream parlor in panties and a bra, trying to tie the dress to her face as protection against Covid-19

Easier would be to wear the mask, but one woman preferred the hard way. Unable to enter an ice cream parlor, due to the requirement of protection against Covid-19, a woman tried to resolve the issue in an unusual way. She took off the dress she was wearing and tried to wear it over her face instead of the mask.

The unusual event happened in Mendoza, Argentina, last Saturday night (01/01). So she walked into the establishment wearing only her panties and bra. But it was in vain. Watch!

In the images, it is possible to see that a family with a man and three young people are inside the ice cream parlor, and they watch everything in disbelief. The woman enters the establishment already in her underwear, trying to tie the dress to her face. Afterwards, unable to tie her clothes, she leaves the establishment.

According to “Diario Mendoza”, the employees of the ice cream parlor asked her to leave. That’s when she insisted, saying “don’t ask me for a mask, I’ll put it on”. The video was recorded by security cameras at the facilities located in the commercial area of ​​the Godoy Cruz neighborhood.