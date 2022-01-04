View Analyst Favorites for January 2022

Mirae Asset withdrew from its recommended stock portfolio Bradesco PN (BBDC4), Inter Unit (BIDI11) and Romi ON (ROMI3). In place of these shares, AES Brasil ON (AESB3), Ferbasa PN(FESA4) and Randon PN (RAPT4) are included.

Second report, the Mirae works with an optimistic scenario for the month of January for the stock market. “We await that doubts about the Ômicron strain are resolved throughout the month and, as well as the strains previously discovered, from stage 1 of the disease, to be clarified by the world health representatives”, he says.

In the institution’s view, advances in vaccines and medications for the treatment of disease symptoms are increasingly efficient and with this there tends to be a reduction in uncertainties about this new mutation of the virus. In the political field, Mirae expects the elections to remain in evidence, with political movements among the confirmed candidates and provocations among them.

“It is worth remembering that in 2021 our stock exchange was the one that showed the second worst global performance with a devaluation of 12%. We see discounted shares, which should allow for buying pressure and define the return course for the month.”

Check out Mirae’s recommended portfolio for January 2022: