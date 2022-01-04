Vitamin D helps muscle hypertrophy and recovery after training – 03/01/2022

Spanish researchers have published a study that concludes that vitamin D helps in the process of recovery and muscle building after physical exercise. The substance reduces post-workout muscle damage as it plays a key role in modulating immune functions and recovering from inflammation caused by physical activity.

According to the research, athletes with a healthy level of vitamin D in the body (above about 30 ng/ml) tend to have a faster recovery after physical activity, as the substance favors muscle adaptations and reduces late-onset pain, in addition to optimizing muscle mass gain (hypertrophy).

A study by Abran, published in 2020, also shows that vitamin D action on muscle contributes to an anabolic effect, increased calcium transport and muscle protein synthesis. The substance even reduces the catabolic effect (which leads to muscle wasting).

It is important to emphasize that the benefits pointed out in the studies were observed in exercisers with a normal level of vitamin D in the body. In other words, supplementing the substance unnecessarily does not make anyone a “super-athlete” — the Spanish research even concluded that there were no greater benefits in people with vitamin D levels above 50 ng/ml.

How to get vitamin D

Image: iStock

The substance is essential for health and is involved in bone metabolism, cell growth, differentiation and regulation of minerals in the body. Vitamin D participates in processes such as calcium absorption, muscle movement and nerve transmission of messages between the brain, in addition to helping the immune system fight invading bacteria and viruses.

Vitamin D is present in foods such as salmon, sardines, mushrooms, beef and chicken liver, eggs and milk. However, most of the substance present in the body (about 80%) does not come from food, but from exposure to the sun — about 20 minutes a day is already enough to stimulate the production of the substance.

And since we’re talking about the relationship between vitamin D and muscle building, it never hurts to remember that exercising outdoors can guarantee the perfect “combo”, as it is a way to stimulate muscle growth and at the same time , to expose yourself to the sun — if the training is long (more than 30 minutes), the guideline is always to use sunscreen, to reduce the risk of getting skin cancer.

beware of excess

The lack of vitamin D in the body causes several problems, such as damage to muscle contraction and relaxation, which can, in some cases, lead to symptoms such as a feeling of muscle weakness and fatigue, in addition to an increased risk of fractures and osteoporosis (especially in the elderly) and rickets (in children). However, excess is also harmful and therefore you should not supplement the substance without the need for expert advice.

Hypervitaminosis increases the level of calcium in the blood, called hypercalcemia, which can lead to fatigue, nausea, muscle weakness, dehydration and anorexia. Furthermore, cases of kidney and pancreas cancer are associated with excess vitamin D.

