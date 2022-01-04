Vitão: ‘Godín is going through a bad phase, but he can repeat Hulk at Atlético-MG’ – 03/01/2022

With the possibility of losing their two starting defenders to Europe, the Atlético-MG he has conversations with Diego Godín, defender of the Uruguay national team and Cagliari, of Italy.

In the Live Fim de Papo Especial of the market of the ball, broadcast by UOL Sport this Monday (3), journalist Vitor Guedes spoke about Galo’s interest in the Uruguayan defender and evaluated the moment experienced by the defender.

“He’s a defender who did very well at Atlético Madrid and there he lived the best moment of his career. He also had good moments in the Uruguay team, but he’s already going through a bad moment. He didn’t do so well at Inter Milan and now he’s at the Cagliari,” said the commentator.

Then, Vitor Guedes explained the reason for choosing the board by the experienced defender.

“This information comes from Rádio Itatiaia, in Minas Gerais, which has a lot of access within the club. The question is: Atlético-MG has its two full-backs, Paraguayan Júnior Alonso, and Nathan Silva, who was one of the revelations of the championship, polled, with proposals from the market”.

Soon after, the journalist explained the case of each defender. Also, he talked about the names that matter. Finally, he compared the arrival of Godín to the signing of Hulk at the beginning of last season.

“In the case of Júnior Alonso, Krasnodar is very close to hiring him and taking him to Russia. It’s good money. Translating into ‘Brazilian money’, around 45 million reais and it can be a deal. -MG will negotiate the two defenders at the same time. If Junior really leaves, the tendency is that the board will try to keep Nathan. It will be difficult to keep both, so the team needs another name,” he said.

“Léo Ortiz, who did a good championship for Bragantino and was even called up for the selection of interest. But the first name that came out strong was Godín. The name draws attention. He is a defender who made a great team at Atlético Madrid back there with Miranda, but they’re going through a very bad moment. They didn’t have good games in the Qualifiers with Uruguay and don’t have a great moment at Cagliari. By name, Atlético fans are quite satisfied, but Junior’s moment Alonso and Nathan Silva today is better than that of the great Uruguayan sheriff. Except that, in Brazilian football, sometimes you arrive like the Hulk, who had no market in Europe, came from Chinese football and did what he did.” , closed.

The next edition of the Live End of Chat Special of the ball market will be on Tuesday (4). You can follow the live on the Channel UOL, in the Scoreboard app UOL, on the UOL Esporte page or on the UOL Esporte channel on Youtube.