Volkswagen starts 2022 by increasing 5 car prices; guess which ones?

The year 2022 has barely started and Volkswagen has already raised the price of some of its vehicles again. About to go out of line, the popular Gol and Voyage received a good increase in values, which were already quite high at the end of 2021.

The hatchback, which is sold in versions with 1.0 and 1.6 engines, has definitely become an unfeasible option, especially if we compare with its bigger brother, the Polo, which has similar prices, but a much more modern and superior platform and equipment.

In its entry-level version, the MPI, the Gol now starts at R$69,790, while in the MSI 1.6 the car doesn’t cost less than R$77,450. When equipped with this same engine, but with automatic transmission, the popular hatch costs a modest R$85,790.

The VW Gol should be discontinued in 2022 to make way for a new version of the Polo (Image: Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech)

For comparison purposes, the VW Polo 1.0 MPI, which also received a boost in early 2022, costs R$72,730, while the 1.6 variant can be purchased for R$85,130. With automatic transmission, the premium compact hatch costs R$ 86,330, just R$ 540 more than the Gol with the same mechanical package.

When we talk about Voyage, the situation is not very different. The darling of taxi drivers now starts at R$ 80,790 in its basic 1.0 version, reaching R$ 93,990 when equipped with the 1.6 MSI engine and automatic transmission. If the buyer wants to include all the options in the car, he does not leave the dealership for less than R$ 103,230.

These constant increases in the Gol/Voyage line indicate that both are about to go out of line, as a series of demands will be made for automobiles in Brazil in terms of safety and emissions. One of them will be the obligatory nature of stability and traction controls, which takes place in 2023. This reason, by the way, has already caused the two cars to be retired in Argentina.

In terms of values, it already pays much more to buy Polo than Gol (Image: Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech)

In addition to the aforementioned Gol and Voyage, Volkswagen increased the prices of Polo and Virtus, vehicles that still in 2022 should gain a good internal and external remodeling, approaching their European variants. In addition, a new version of the compact hatch, simpler, will be launched to compensate for the absence of the Gol.

The Saveiro compact pickup was also more expensive, surpassing R$ 110 thousand.

See below for all new prices for base versions of Volkswagen cars in Brazil:

Volkswagen Goal

1.0 MPI – BRL 69,790

1.6 MSI MT – BRL 77,450

1.6 MSI AT – BRL 85,790

Volkswagen Voyage

1.0 MPI – BRL 80,790

1.6 MSI MT – BRL 86,290

1.6 MSI AT— BRL 93,990

Volkswagen Saveiro

CS 1.6 MSI MT – BRL 75,490

CD 1.6 MSI MT – R$93,090

CS 1.6 MSI MT – BRL 88,390

CD 1.6 16V MSI MT – R$ 114,990

Volkswagen Polo

1.0 MPI 2022 – BRL 72,730

1.6 MSI MT 2022 – BRL 85,130

1.6 MSI AT 2022 – BRL 86,330

Comfortline 200 TSI AT 2022 – R$ 103,490

Highline 200 TSI AT 2022 – R$ 111,190

GTS 250 TSI 2022 – BRL 135,550

Volkswagen Virtus

MSI 1.6 MT 2022 – BRL 91,850

MSI 1.6 AT 2022 – BRL 99,850

Comfortline 1.0 TSI AT 2022 – R$ 108,250

Highline 1.0 TSI AT 2022 – R$ 123,690

GTS 250 TSI AT 2022 – BRL 141,950

Source: Automotive News (1 and 2)