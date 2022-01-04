VW T-Cross and Nivus also start 2022 with price increase

New year, new price. In a general wave of readjustments, Volkswagen leaves several more expensive models in Brazil. In addition to increasing the prices of Gol, Voyage, Saveiro, Polo and Virtus, the brand also moved the T-Cross and Nivus table. Both had their prices readjusted in all versions and, in more expensive finishes, which made the T-Cross cost up to R$ 155,490 in the top-of-the-line version while the Nivus reaches R$ 129,670.

Starting with the T-Cross, the Sense entry version went from R$101,990 at the end of November to R$103,550 now, which represents an increase of R$1,560. As a result, the 200 TSI model went from BRL 126,750 to BRL 128,650 (increase of BRL 1,900), while the Comfortline 200 TSI rose from BRL 142,750 to BRL 144,890 (increase of BRL 2,140). Finally, the Highline 250 TSI went from R$153,190 to R$155,490 (an addition of R$2,300).

7 Photos

In turn, the Nivus rose in the Comfortline version from R$ 110,210 to R$ 113,850, that is, an increase in snacks R$ 3,640. The top-of-the-line Highline variant went from BRL 127,750 to BRL 129,670, which represents an increase of BRL 1,920.

Mechanically, the Nivus is offered with a three-cylinder 1.0 TSI turbo engine with 128 hp and 20.4 kgfm of torque, always associated with a 6-speed automatic transmission. The T-Cross has the same set in the Sense, 200 TSI and Comfortline versions, in addition to the 1.4 TSI thruster with 150 hp and 25.5 kgfm available exclusively on the top of the line Highline. The exchange is also always automatic with 6 speeds.

In all, the T-Cross sold in Brazil in 2021 about 62,307 units. Nivus, in turn, sold 36,664 copies.

VW T-Cross and Nivus 2022 price list: