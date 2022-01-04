We discovered the possible participants in Boninho’s riddle

cute moved the social networks last Sunday (2), by posting a BBB 22 spoiler-filled puzzle. Through a video, the reality’s general director showed some letters and numbers, revealing possible participants of the new edition of the program.

“2022-22 you have it. There is also a bá, a country has it. It has a repeated name, how about Ro. Some people have two letters in their name. There are people who come and go. It has a mother. There are mixed people”, says the enigmatic message published by the director.

In the caption, Boninho warned: “Attention, pay attention! It’s all there! As promised, it has a number, it has a letter, it has a spoiler…”, he wrote.

Attention, pay attention!! Everything is there as promised. It has a number, it has a letter, it has a spoiler… @bbb #bbb22 @tadeuschmidt Look!!! pic.twitter.com/gmQnJetF0x — JB Oliveira (@boninho) January 2, 2022

Supposed to participate in the BBB 22

Based on the ‘codes’ left by Boninho, Internet users quickly created theories about the possible participants who will be at the BBB 22. Check out:

The first information “2022 – 22”, can mean the amount of people confined in the reality, which would be 20, if removed the 22 of 2022 or 22 participants, referring to the year. There are also those who believe that “22” is the age of one of the participants.

Regarding the “ba”, fans point to the participation of some famous from Rio Grande do Sul, where the slang “Bah” is common.

About “a country has”, it was speculated the likely participation of Inês Brazil, David Brazil and even Israel, by the duo with Rodolfo. Others mentioned Rafael Portugal, who this year, was replaced in the ‘CAT BBB’ by Dani Calabresa. Another name often cited by fans was the Miss Brazil 2020 Julia Range.

Already in the “repeated names”, Lucas Lucco was one of the artists mentioned. Beyond, Naiara Azevedo and Jonathan Azevedo, who have the same surnames, were also speculated by the public.

In the “Ro” bets, they entered Rodrigo Simas, Alvaro Xaro and Angela Ro Ro. About who has “two letters in their name”, Little Lo, MC Loma, Di Ferrero and Negra Li were some of the mentions.

In the tip of “who comes and goes”, the main bet is Aline Campos, ex-Riscado, known for the slogan of the advertising campaign of a beer brand: “go summer, come summer”. Others believe it to be Arthur Aguiar, due to the back-and-forth relationship with Mayra Cardi.

About “has a mother”, among the famous ones mentioned are Sammy Lee, Virginia Fonseca, Kelly Key, Vera Fischer and even the Mrs. Jacira, mother of Gil do Vigor.

Finally, the “there are mixed people” can mean the fact that we have a mix between famous, anonymous and ex-BBBs.

