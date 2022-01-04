West Ham starts conversations with Flamengo by Gabigol – Flamengo

In addition to the English club, Newscastle also showed recent interest in shirt 9

With 147 games and 138 direct participations in goals by Flamengo since 2019, it is natural that Gabigol attracts the attention of clubs around the world. This time, according to information from Ekrem Konur, a specialist in negotiations, the new person interested in hiring the striker is West Ham, from England. The source even claims that the English team has already opened conversations to have him.

Without official information, the Sky Sports News website confirmed West Ham’s interest in Gabigol and released values ​​around 17 million pounds (just over R$128 million at the current price). Recently, Newcastle also came to sound out the red-black idol through its representatives.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that West Ham has shown interest in Gabigol. In January 2020, the English club was one of Flamengo’s competitors to negotiate it with Inter Milan. At the time, the team presented a proposal of 17 million pounds (equivalent to R$ 90 million). Crystal Palace and Chelsea were others involved.

After returning from Europe, on December 30th, Bruno Spindel, executive director of Flamengo, commented on the surveys to the striker: “About the proposals of European clubs for Gabigol, I confirm here that there is nothing. No proposal arrived by the player. Gabi is still planning for 2022, and will continue to help the club a lot”.