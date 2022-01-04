What is the best broadband in the country? Search shows champions from each state

Based on 15 million speed tests and over 660,000 user opinions, the Best Plan Award presents the ranking of best performance and satisfaction with broadband internet connections in Brazil for 2022. The forecast is based on the performance of operators in previous years.

The categories are “best speed”, “best satisfaction” and “best provider”. According to the Best Plan, some regions do not have all the categories due to insufficient assessments or because it is not possible to arrive at the results based on the data obtained.

Providers from all over Brazil were evaluated (Image: Reproduction/Elements/mstandret)

The study uses data from internet speed tests carried out on the Minha Conexão website from January to November 2021. Only providers with at least one thousand speed tests performed in the period participated in the award.

In addition, the subjects needed to have at least 3% of the test sample in the assessed region — this is necessary for the result to have statistical significance. The data collected underwent screening by robots, which evaluated possible fraudulent tests, as well as manual auditing in all regions.

National award and state highlights

The national award went to Vivo, which was considered the best in the “speed” and “best provider in Brazil” categories. In “satisfaction”, the winner was Virtex Telecom. In addition, each state in the country had its own highlights. Follow up!

state Speed Satisfaction Provider Acre Borderless Unonet Borderless alagoas Brisanet A2Telecom Brisanet Amapá You Telecom Webturbo You Telecom Amazons TIM Mrciel Telecom TIM Bahia TIM Global Telecom sure Ceará Multiplay JWS Telecom Brisanet Federal District Internet Logtel linkwap Hi Holy Spirit Internet Micron Novatec Internet Micron Goiás Omni Telecom Lan Fiber Telecom WGO Telecom Maranhão G3 Telecom Virtex G3 Telecom Mato Grosso Telecom law Telecom law Telecom law Mato Grosso do Sul Lignet Myths Internet Idl Telecom Minas Gerais Giganet Giganet Giganet For Click Speed Gigabyte Telecom Click Speed Paraíba tely tely tely Paraná Sercomtel Voxtech Sercomtel Pernambuco wantel Ap Net sure Piauí Virtex Virtex Virtex Rio de Janeiro East Telecom Gigaline Internet East Telecom large northern river Netjat Netjat Netjat Rio Grande do Sul Clean Net Telecom South Connect Hi Rondônia Globofiber Wianet Globofiber Roraima Amazon Telecom 4wnet Amazon Telecom Santa Catarina Neonet Mynet Neonet São Paulo Alive Pamnet Alive Sergipe sure Anet Telecom netglory Tocantins Net Prime Net Prime Toledo Fiber

