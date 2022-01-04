What is the best broadband in the country? Search shows champions from each state

Based on 15 million speed tests and over 660,000 user opinions, the Best Plan Award presents the ranking of best performance and satisfaction with broadband internet connections in Brazil for 2022. The forecast is based on the performance of operators in previous years.

The categories are “best speed”, “best satisfaction” and “best provider”. According to the Best Plan, some regions do not have all the categories due to insufficient assessments or because it is not possible to arrive at the results based on the data obtained.

The study uses data from internet speed tests carried out on the Minha Conexão website from January to November 2021. Only providers with at least one thousand speed tests performed in the period participated in the award.

In addition, the subjects needed to have at least 3% of the test sample in the assessed region — this is necessary for the result to have statistical significance. The data collected underwent screening by robots, which evaluated possible fraudulent tests, as well as manual auditing in all regions.

National award and state highlights

The national award went to Vivo, which was considered the best in the “speed” and “best provider in Brazil” categories. In “satisfaction”, the winner was Virtex Telecom. In addition, each state in the country had its own highlights. Follow up!

stateSpeedSatisfactionProvider
AcreBorderlessUnonetBorderless
alagoasBrisanetA2TelecomBrisanet
AmapáYou TelecomWebturboYou Telecom
AmazonsTIMMrciel TelecomTIM
BahiaTIMGlobal Telecomsure
CearáMultiplayJWS TelecomBrisanet
Federal DistrictInternet LogtellinkwapHi
Holy SpiritInternet MicronNovatecInternet Micron
GoiásOmni TelecomLan Fiber TelecomWGO Telecom
MaranhãoG3 TelecomVirtexG3 Telecom
Mato GrossoTelecom lawTelecom lawTelecom law
Mato Grosso do SulLignetMyths InternetIdl Telecom
Minas GeraisGiganetGiganetGiganet
ForClick SpeedGigabyte TelecomClick Speed
Paraíbatelytelytely
ParanáSercomtelVoxtechSercomtel
PernambucowantelAp Netsure
PiauíVirtexVirtexVirtex
Rio de JaneiroEast TelecomGigaline InternetEast Telecom
large northern riverNetjatNetjatNetjat
Rio Grande do SulClean Net TelecomSouth ConnectHi
RondôniaGlobofiberWianetGlobofiber
RoraimaAmazon Telecom4wnetAmazon Telecom
Santa CatarinaNeonetMynetNeonet
São PauloAlivePamnetAlive
SergipesureAnet Telecomnetglory
TocantinsNet PrimeNet PrimeToledo Fiber

Source: Tilt

