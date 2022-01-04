what symptoms when flu and covid viruses attack together

The Covid-19 pandemic with a new outbreak of H3N2, a subtype of the Influenza A virus known as Darwin, has raised concern. The identification of cases is difficult because they are two respiratory diseases with similar symptoms.

In Rio de Janeiro, a 16-year-old young man was identified who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and Influenza A coronaviruses. The combination of viruses is called “Flurone”, a designation from the terms “flu” (influenza, in English) and “rona” (from coronavirus). Both diseases affect the respiratory system.

In an interview with TV Globo, the young man’s mother said that her son is an athlete and that he had been vaccinated against covid-19 and flu. According to the mother, the child is doing well and practically without any symptoms.

Flurona cases were first detected in the United States during the first year of the covid-19 pandemic, according to Agência Brasil.

“These cases of patients with double viral infections are nothing new. Recently, patients had the Delta and P1 variant”, explained the infectious diseases specialist Ana Helena Germoglio.

+ Covid vaccines for children arrive in Brazil in the 2nd half of January, says Queiroga

According to the doctor, in the exam, genetic materials of the two viruses are found. It doesn’t mean that viruses are going to cause disease, they might just be colonizing. “Having the genetic material present does not mean that the person is sick”, said the specialist.

The infectologist explained that the effects of the two diseases are similar, with asymptomatic cases of respiratory failure. In some cases, influenza can be treated with Tamiflu.

“People should be tested when they feel fever, body pain and a runny nose. Treatment should be done after testing. It is not possible to make a diagnosis based only on reported symptoms, warns Germoglio.

The doctor advises that the form of prevention is the same for both diseases, with vaccines, use of masks and avoiding sharing glasses and cutlery.

The infectologist Maura Salaroli, from the Hospital Sírio-Libanês, warns that the symptoms of influenza/flu are more intense in the first 48/72 hours of illness, whereas at Covid, the symptoms are more intense after the fifth day of infection.

In Israel, the first case of simultaneous infection by Covid-19 and the Influenza virus was detected in an unvaccinated pregnant woman. The woman was discharged on Dec. 30 after being treated for mild symptoms, reported the Times of Israel. In the country, about 2,000 people are hospitalized for the flu and cases of the Ômicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 are increasing.

For the doctor Roberto Debski, cases of Flurona should increase in Brazil. “We need to be prepared by monitoring and medicating people. Covid’s cases have not been serious, but there are still a lot of people with the disease.”

The Butantan Institute helps to differentiate the symptoms of flu and infection by the new coronavirus:

flu symptoms

The classic symptoms of seasonal flu are sudden fever, cough (usually dry), headache, muscle and joint pain, malaise, sore throat and runny nose. The cough can be strong and last for two or more weeks, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

In the case of H3N2, the symptoms are the same, with the potential to cause cases of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SRAG) in the elderly and immunocompromised.

“What changes, in this case, is that the outbreak is considered out of season and is a consequence of the relaxation of protection measures, such as the use of masks”, explains the director of the Multipurpose Laboratory at the Butantan Institute, Renato Astray.

“The problem this year is that we’ve been wearing a mask for two years and it protects against both influenza and SARS-CoV-2, as it inhibits contact with respiratory viruses,” says Astray.

Covid-19 symptoms

At the beginning of the pandemic, the WHO reported that those infected had symptoms such as fever, dry cough, tiredness and loss of taste or smell. After the appearance of the variants, the classic symptoms underwent changes.

As the delta variant spread across the planet, the most common symptoms of the disease became fever, persistent cough, runny nose, sneezing, and headache and sore throat. Characteristics similar to seasonal flu. The loss of taste and smell was no longer reported.

Infections with the Ômicron variant, discovered in South Africa in November, showed another symptomatic pattern, according to Dr. Angelique Coetzee, president of the Medical Association of South Africa. headache, sore throat and, above all, an extreme tiredness that she did not see in those who contracted the delta.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?