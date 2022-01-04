WhatsApp will stop working on these phones in 2022. See if yours is on the list – ClicEspumoso

WhatsApp recently released a new list of mobile devices that will no longer operate the app from 2022. Mark Zuckerberg’s platform, who also owns Facebook and Instagram, currently has around 2 billion active users across the globe, being more than 100 million in Brazil alone.

In practice, those who use devices with Android 4.1 or lower will no longer be able to use the application to send messages, photos or videos. Others who will also not be able to use WhatsApp anymore are owners of devices with iOS 9 or lower installed. All will become obsolete for messenger use in 2022.

List of mobile devices that will no longer support WhatsApp in 2022

Below is a list of devices on which WhatsApp will soon stop operating:

Android operating system

Archos 53 Platinum

HTC Desire 500

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Mini Samsung Galaxy S3

Cat Cat B15

Sony Xperia M

THL W8

ZTE Grand X Quad v987

ZTE Grand Memo

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus L5 II Dual

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L7 II Dual

LG Optimus L7 II

LG Optimus F6

LG Enact

LG Optimus L4 II Dual

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus F3Q

Wiko Cink Five

Wiko Darknight

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Huawei Ascend G740

ZTE Grand S Flex

Lenovo A820

Huawei Ascend Mate

ZTE V956 – UMi X2

Huawei Ascend D2

Samsung Galaxy Core

Faea F1

iOS operating system

Apple iPhone SE (16GB)

Apple iPhone SE (32GB)

Apple iPhone 6S (64GB)

Apple iPhone 6S Plus (128GB)

Apple iPhone 6S Plus (16GB)

Apple iPhone 6S Plus (32GB)

Apple iPhone 6S Plus (64GB)

Apple iPhone SE (64GB)

Apple iPhone 6S (128GB) A

Apple iPhone 6S (16GB)

Apple iPhone 6S (32GB)

It is worth noting that the measure will also affect computers with the same operating systems, considered older.

*Notice for competitions in Brazil