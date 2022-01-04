WhatsApp will stop working on these phones in 2022. See if yours is on the list – ClicEspumoso

WhatsApp recently released a new list of mobile devices that will no longer operate the app from 2022. Mark Zuckerberg’s platform, who also owns Facebook and Instagram, currently has around 2 billion active users across the globe, being more than 100 million in Brazil alone.
In practice, those who use devices with Android 4.1 or lower will no longer be able to use the application to send messages, photos or videos. Others who will also not be able to use WhatsApp anymore are owners of devices with iOS 9 or lower installed. All will become obsolete for messenger use in 2022.
List of mobile devices that will no longer support WhatsApp in 2022
Below is a list of devices on which WhatsApp will soon stop operating:
Android operating system
- Archos 53 Platinum
- HTC Desire 500
- Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
- Samsung Galaxy Trend II
- Mini Samsung Galaxy S3
- Cat Cat B15
- Sony Xperia M
- THL W8
- ZTE Grand X Quad v987
- ZTE Grand Memo
- Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
- LG Lucid 2
- LG Optimus F7
- LG Optimus L3 II Dual
- LG Optimus F5
- LG Optimus L5 II
- LG Optimus L5 II Dual
- LG Optimus L3 II
- LG Optimus L7 II Dual
- LG Optimus L7 II
- LG Optimus F6
- LG Enact
- LG Optimus L4 II Dual
- LG Optimus F3
- LG Optimus L4 II
- LG Optimus L2 II
- LG Optimus F3Q
- Wiko Cink Five
- Wiko Darknight
- Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
- Huawei Ascend G740
- ZTE Grand S Flex
- Lenovo A820
- Huawei Ascend Mate
- ZTE V956 – UMi X2
- Huawei Ascend D2
- Samsung Galaxy Core
- Faea F1
iOS operating system
- Apple iPhone SE (16GB)
- Apple iPhone SE (32GB)
- Apple iPhone 6S (64GB)
- Apple iPhone 6S Plus (128GB)
- Apple iPhone 6S Plus (16GB)
- Apple iPhone 6S Plus (32GB)
- Apple iPhone 6S Plus (64GB)
- Apple iPhone SE (64GB)
- Apple iPhone 6S (128GB) A
- Apple iPhone 6S (16GB)
- Apple iPhone 6S (32GB)
It is worth noting that the measure will also affect computers with the same operating systems, considered older.
*Notice for competitions in Brazil