When (and how) do scientists think the sun will explode? – 01/04/2022

The surest thing we know about life is that one day it will come to an end. And just like human beings, what is known is that the “life” of the Sun is also a cycle and will have an end. But how soon and how will our star have to explode?

First, stay calm! Despite the certainty that one day the Sun will no longer be as we know it today, this will take longer than the Earth’s current age – 4.5 billion years.

The prediction is that the Sun’s “main sequence”, the longest stage in a star’s life, in which the nuclear fusion of hydrogen allows it to radiate energy and provide enough pressure to prevent the star from collapsing under its own mass, take approximately 5 billion years to complete.

So our Sun, which is 5 billion years old, is exactly halfway through “life”. The life cycle of a star is determined by its mass, so the greater the mass, the shorter the duration of that star.

How do we measure the lifetime of a star?

Currently, scientists can be quite accurate in calculating the age of the Sun. To do this, researchers needed to know how it gave off energy, which was difficult before nuclear fusion in solar masses could be considered.

After astronomers and astrophysicists gained a better understanding of fusion, it was possible to create more complex models, also using observed emission data from several stars.

“By bringing together a lot of different information from many different stars, astronomers and astrophysicists could build a model of how stars evolve. This gives us a pretty accurate estimate of the age of the sun,” said Paola Testa, an astrophysicist at the Center for Astrophysics, to the website “Live Science”.

Furthermore, the estimate of the Sun’s current age is confirmed by the radioactive dating of the oldest known meteorites, which formed from the same solar nebula – a kind of spinning disk of gas and dust, which gave rise to the Sun and planetary bodies. in the solar system.

But what will the end of the sun be like?

Apparently, we’ll have plenty of time to think about what to do if the Sun ceases to exist as we know it. But have you ever wondered how a star as powerful as the Sun would come to an end?

The Sun is a low-mass star that releases energy in the form of light and heat that are the result of hydrogen gas heated to 2 million degrees Celsius. It is this burning of hydrogen that is expected to continue for another 5 billion years, until a point will come when the Sun will transition into its next phase, becoming a red giant.

According to NASA, when it reaches this stage, the Sun will stop generating heat through nuclear fusion and its core will be unstable and contracted. In contrast, the outer part of the Sun will still contain hydrogen and will expand, glowing red as it cools.

Initially, this expansion will engulf Mercury and Venus, the planets closest to the Sun, and will increase the solar winds to the point of annihilating Earth’s magnetic field and stripping our atmosphere.

Furthermore, if the Sun’s brightness increases by 10%, scientists believe our planet’s oceans will totally evaporate between 1 billion and 1.5 billion years ago. But it doesn’t stop there: after a few million years of the Sun’s initial expansion, it is likely to consume all of the Earth’s rocky debris, according to a survey published in 2008 in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

But all of that still won’t be the collapse of the Sun. The star must begin to fuse the helium gas left over from the fusion of hydrogen into carbon and oxygen, before finally collapsing. When that happens, the Sun will leave behind a glowing shell of hot plasma called a planetary nebula.

After that, the Sun should shrink to the size of Earth, but incredibly denser and hotter, transforming into a white dwarf, which can only be seen for 10,000 years (a blink of an eye if you think about the lifetime of the universe). Thereafter, the remainder of our mighty star will spend trillions of years cooling down before becoming a non-emitting object.