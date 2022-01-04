Who receives the PIS/Pasep? When will the PIS/Pasep be released? See calendar and how to consult the benefit

Delayed last year, the payment of the salary bonus PIS/Pasep begins to be paid in 2022. With this, the benefit, which is annually allocated to workers in the public and private sectors.

But, after all, who is entitled to receive the PIS/Pasep? The report of TV Newspaper put together a questionnaire with questions and answers about the benefit. Check out:

Who receives the PIS/Pasep?

Anyone who worked with a formal contract or as a civil servant in the previous year is entitled to receive PIS/Pasep. In addition, the employee must comply with requirements such as:

Be enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least five years

Who worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days in the previous year

Who earned at most two minimum wages per month, on average

It is also necessary that the company where you worked has correctly informed the data to the government

When will PIS 2022 be paid?

Payment of PIS/Pasep 2022 will be made from this month of January.

How do I consult PIS/Pasep?



Workers can check whether they are entitled to PIS/Pasep by consulting the Caixa Econômica Federal or Banco do Brasil communication channels by telephone.

Call to consult the PIS (private company worker):



At the Worker Cash Application

Through the Caixa service telephone: 0800 726 0207

Pasep (public server):



Through the Banco do Brasil call center telephones: 4004-0001 (capitals and metropolitan regions); 0800 729 0001 (other cities) and 0800 729 0088 (hearing impaired)

Check the payment schedule of Caixa do PIS/Pasep 2022



The amount paid is up to one minimum wage (R$1,100, in 2021) and varies according to how long the person has worked. If she worked all year, she gets a minimum wage. If you worked a month, you earn proportionally: 1/12 of the minimum wage.

The government may double the value of the PIS/Pasep to pay retroactively to the postponement this year, which still needs to be confirmed, as revealed by the website report IstoéMoney.

See the table of values ​​below:

