WHO: with unpublished reproduction, omicron will be dominant in a matter of weeks – 04/01/2022

Wherever it lands, the omicron variant will be dominant in a matter of weeks. The alert is from Abdi Mahamud, manager of the WHO support team on covid-19. He, however, points out that studies indicate that there is a dissociation between the number of new cases registered and the rate of hospitalizations and deaths, and that research indicates that mutation could generate milder symptoms. The Health agency is still betting that those who are vaccinated will still be protected against the development of a severe disease. But he warns that, in places with a large portion of the population without immunization, the variant can mean an important pressure on health systems.

“Wherever the micron comes in, it will be dominant in a matter of weeks,” said the WHO representative. “We have never seen such a communicable virus,” Mahamud admitted at a press conference this Tuesday in Geneva. According to him, the contamination rate is even higher than that of measles.

Some studies, such as in Denmark, omicron cases doubled in two days, while other covid-19 variants took two weeks to reach the same rate. “These data show how fast the fire is burning,” he said.

The explosion in the number of cases around the world has led to a paralysis of the WHO website that counts the volume of infected people. The last update is as of December 29, 2021, when 128 countries had registered the omicron variant. “We had cases that we’ve never seen before. Millions of cases,” admitted the WHO representative, who promises to put his website in order.

Despite the cases on the rise, Mahamud indicates that the pattern has been constant in some parts of the world, with the explosion of contagions, but without the same rate of increase in deaths and admissions to ICUs.

“We saw exponential growth in South Africa and then a drop,” he said. According to him, it is still too early to celebrate an eventually milder variant. But the finding is that the number of deaths and hospitalizations in the African country remained low.

“We may be seeing a decoupling between cases and deaths, both in South Africa and in the rest of the world,” he said.

According to the WHO technician, there has been an “incredible increase” in cases in the US. But without the rate having been followed at the same pace with regard to hospitalizations.

Vaccine is a bet

The UN Health Agency believes that one of the positive news from the first studies refers to the fact that the omicron variant is reaching the upper part of the respiratory system, with a less aggressive incidence in the lungs than the other mutations.

“Studies point in this direction and this is good news. But we need to be cautious,” he said.

The problem refers to the population that has not yet been vaccinated or that is experiencing a specific situation of vulnerability. For this group, the impact of omicron will be “hard”. “If you are vaccinated, you will be more protected,” said the expert.

“The vaccine protects. But the challenge is not the vaccine. It is the vaccination”, he insisted. According to him, it is still too early to conclude that all immunizing agents work. But the WHO is betting that the doses on the market today are protecting people from developing acute symptoms and dying.

“The virus replicates where there is no vaccination. We saw this with the delta variant and now with omicron,” he said. According to him, for the sake of global interest, the priority of the international response must be the vaccination of all.

WHO explained that technicians met over the holiday season to assess whether there was a need for a vaccine change to deal with the new strain. But the conclusion is that the pharmaceutical sector will have to assess the risk of placing all its bets on a variant that, in a few months, could be replaced by another mutation.

“Ômicron shows how much we still don’t know about the evolution of the virus,” said Mahamud. He calls for a coordinated response from the pharmaceutical sector and even though, before governments initiate a demand for a 4th dose of immunizers for their populations, developing countries are supplied with vaccines. “We have a common enemy. The priority is to give it to those who haven’t taken it yet,” he added.

The WHO goal is to have 70% of the population in each country vaccinated against covid-19 by mid-2022.