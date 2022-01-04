why Ron is going to give up shirt 7 to Dudu and how it bothered striker fatigue

Rony wore the jersey 7 in seasons 2020 and 2021, but accepted a change after a request from Dudu, former owner of the number.

The shirt 7 of the palm trees will change owner in 2022. It will no longer belong to Ron, who has worn it for the past two seasons, and will return to Dudu, the fan idol and who wore it throughout his first spell at the club, between 2015 and early 2020.

But the negotiation for the change in the numbering, announced by Palmeiras himself this Monday night (3), caused some discomfort behind the scenes, as verified by the ESPN.com.br.

The request to wear the 7 shirt again came from Dudu and was made to Palmeiras, who made the “midfield” of the negotiation with Ron. And the way the process was conducted did not please, and nothing at all, who works with the former Athletico-PR striker.

Despite saying that Ron doesn’t care about this kind of thing, people close to the player showed irritation with Dudu’s posture, seen even as “lack of respect”.

The dispute, public and private, for shirt 7 has existed since Dudu returned to Palmeiras. The idol took the shirt 43, but with a plus sign in the middle. The sum, therefore, gives a 7, number that was Ron’s last two Libertadores conquests.

In order to alleviate the problem now and in an attempt to convince the ex-Athletic-PR to accept the situation, Verdão made “any number” available to Ron. The player initially wanted to be 14, but refused to get into an arm wrestling match with Gustavo Scarpa, who currently uses it and with whom the striker has a good relationship behind the scenes.

It was decided, then, that Rony will wear jersey 10 from 2022. The number was from Luiz Adriano, a striker who will not be at Palmeiras and, therefore, will leave him vacant. Ron’s burnout alleges that he never asked the Alviverde board for 10, not least because he didn’t know about the situation involving Luiz Adriano, but accepted after learning that his former partner will leave the club.