Why vaccinated people can still get covid (and this is not the immunizing agent’s fault)

André Biernath – @andre_biernath

From BBC News Brasil in São Paulo

January 3, 2022, 5:16 pm -03 Updated 3 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Covid-19 immunizers continue to work for what they were designed for: the prevention of more severe cases of the disease, which lead to hospitalization and death.

Singer Caetano Veloso, ex-player Ronaldo Fenômeno, presenter Maísa, actor Marcelo Serrado, influencer Casimiro Miguel… Several personalities reported that they received a positive diagnosis for covid-19 in recent days.

The absolute majority were already vaccinated with two or three doses of the vaccine and some are infected for the second time.

The ads served as fuel for the creation (or recycling) of false news, which accuse the immunizers of not working as expected.

The news also raised some doubts in people’s minds: if vaccines are effective, how come so many people got covid?

First of all, it is necessary to clarify that official data and scientific studies are very clear and offer answers to this and other questions. Even with the advance of the omicron variant, the immunizers against covid-19 continue to work for what they were developed: the prevention of more severe cases of the disease, which cause hospitalization and death.

Understand below how scientists, physicians and health care organizations continue to rely on the power of vaccines tested and approved in various parts of the world — and how they are helping to contain the pandemic.

False Controversy Gains Ground

Given the news of infected celebrities and daily records of new cases of covid-19 in countries like the United States, France and the United Kingdom, the effectiveness of vaccines has once again become a matter of discussion on social networks.

In Brazil, one of the posts that generated the most controversy was a tweet by lawyer Janaina Paschoal, state deputy in São Paulo for the Liberal Social Party (PSL).

She wrote: “We are living in such an intriguing moment, that people who have been vaccinated, with all the doses, take covid-19 and recommend vaccination. It sounds like a joke. Doesn’t anyone find it, in the least, curious?”

By the end of this article, the publication had already had more than 14 thousand likes and 6 thousand shares.

Credit, PEDRO FRANCE/SENATE AGENCY Photo caption, Congresswoman Janaina Paschoal said she has already encouraged vaccination at various times

BBC News Brasil contacted Congresswoman Janaina Paschoal, who sent a clarification note about the controversy after posting on Twitter:

“I never denied the disease, I always encouraged responsible behavior and, at various times, I encouraged vaccination. Nevertheless, I think that the prevailing dynamics in Brazil are not healthy”, he writes.

The deputy believes that “there is a seal in debating the effectiveness and adverse effects of vaccines.”

“They want to impose vaccination, by prohibiting basic rights, such as health, education and work, as if those vaccinated did not catch or transmit covid. I am not against vaccination. I am against the imposition and obstruction of the debate”, he concluded .

Regarding the adverse events of vaccines mentioned by Paschoal, regulatory agencies and several national and international scientific entities are unanimous in affirming that doses against covid are safe for people over 5 years of age.

So far, the main side effects observed are mild and go away naturally after a few days. Among the main discomforts listed, the following stand out: pain and redness at the site of the bite, fever, headache, tiredness, muscle pain, chills and nausea.

The most serious events, such as anaphylaxis, thrombosis, pericarditis and myocarditis (inflammation of the heart), are considered rare by authorities — and the benefits of taking the doses far outweigh the observed risks, assure the agencies.

Regarding the discussion on the efficacy and the fact that vaccinated individuals catch and transmit the coronavirus, pediatrician and infectious disease specialist Renato Kfouri clarifies that the first wave of vaccines against covid-19, which includes CoronaVac and the products developed by Pfizer , AstraZeneca, Janssen, among others, aims to reduce the risk of developing the most severe forms of the disease, which are related to hospitalizations and deaths.

“Vaccines protect much better against more severe forms than against moderate, mild or asymptomatic forms of covid. The more severe the outcome, the greater their effectiveness”, summarizes Renato Kfouri, who is director of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIm ).

The main goal of these immunizers, therefore, was never to stop the infection itself, but to make this coronavirus invasion less harmful to the organism.

This same rationale applies to the flu vaccine, which has been available for decades. The dose, offered every year, does not necessarily prevent infection with the influenza virus, but it avoids the frequent complications in the most vulnerable groups, such as children, pregnant women and the elderly.

Looking at the broader scenario, this protection against the most severe forms has a direct impact on the entire health system: reducing the severity of respiratory infections is synonymous with less crowded emergency rooms, greater availability of ward or ICU beds and, of course , more time for the healthcare team to treat patients properly.

And the data show that vaccines are playing this role very well: according to the Commonwealth Fund, the application of doses against the coronavirus prevented, until November 2021, a total of 1.1 million deaths and 10.3 million hospitalizations only in the United States.

What explains the current situation?

Even in the face of information about the main role of immunizers, it is undeniable that the frequency of reinfections or positive diagnoses among vaccinated people has increased in recent times. And this can be explained by three factors.

The first one is simple: we have just left the Christmas and New Year period, when people gather and party. This, in itself, increases the risk of transmission of the coronavirus.

Second, almost a year after doses became available in some parts of the world (including Brazil), experts have learned that immunity against post-vaccination covid doesn’t last forever.

“Over time, we have seen that the level of protection falls. This fall will be greater or less depending on the type of vaccine and the age of each individual”, explains Kfouri.

“This made evident the need to apply a third dose, first for the elderly and immunosuppressed, then for the entire adult population”, adds the doctor.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Vaccines protect (and continue to protect) against the most severe forms of covid, related to hospitalization and death.

The third factor has to do with the arrival of the omicron variant, which is more transmissible and has the ability to “dribble” the immunity obtained with vaccines or with a previous covid condition.

“In view of this, infection in vaccinated individuals must be seen as something absolutely common and we will need to learn to live with this situation”, believes Kfouri.

“Fortunately, this recent increase in covid cases has translated into a lower rate of hospitalizations and deaths, especially among individuals who have already been vaccinated,” notes the director of SBIm.

“In other words: the vaccine continues to protect against the most serious forms, as expected”, he concludes.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) charts clearly show this effect of vaccines in practice.

As you can see below, the rate of hospitalizations per covid-19 among the unvaccinated (blue line) is much higher when compared to individuals who had received their doses (green line) until November.

Credit, CDC USA

Until October, unvaccinated individuals (black line) had a 10 times greater risk of testing positive and a 20 times greater risk of dying from covid compared to those who had already received the booster dose (dark blue line).

Credit, CDC USA

As of early December, the curve of cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the city rises steeply among the unvaccinated (purple line), and remains stable, or with a slight increase, among those who took the doses (orange line), such as you can check the following three images:

Credit, NYC Health Photo caption, Covid case rate graph in New York between vaccinated (orange line) and unvaccinated (purple line)

Credit, NYC Health Photo caption, Graph of hospitalization rate per covid in New York between vaccinated (orange line) and unvaccinated (purple line)

Credit, NYC Health Photo caption, Covid death rate graph in New York between vaccinated (orange line) and unvaccinated (purple line)

One of the analyzes included in the article was carried out at Cambridge University, England, and shows that, if the individual is infected with omicron, the risk of hospitalization is 81% lower if he/she has taken all three doses of the immunizing agent.

A second survey, carried out by the agency itself, shows that the three vaccine applications have an effectiveness of 88%, although it is not yet known how long this protection lasts and whether there will be a need for reinforcements in the coming months.

For Kfouri, all this evidence only reinforces the importance of vaccination in a context of omicron circulation and an increase in cases.

“It is absolutely wrong to think that there is no point in taking the doses because everyone is going to get sick anyway. The vaccine manages to transform covid into a simpler disease, which can be treated at home most of the time”, he says.

“We are only going to leave the pandemic with a high vaccination coverage of the population, including children, and respect for basic care, such as the use of masks, prevention of agglomerations and hand washing”, completes the specialist.