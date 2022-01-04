Widow of Paulinho, vocalist of Clothing Nova, wants to get pregnant with the singer

Elaine Soares Bastos, Paulinho’s widow, vocalist of Roupa Nova, who died in December 2020 as a result of Covid-19, wants to get pregnant with the singer through in vitro fertilization (IVF). The couple collected and froze Paulinho’s sperm at a clinic in Rio de Janeiro between 2012 and 2013.

“We couldn’t get pregnant at the time, and then he started to have an intense concert routine,” she said about the period, in an interview with Quem. “I’m going to undergo the procedure and I’ll be able to have my children. I’ve even sent the statement that Paulinho gave me to Dr. Luiz Fernando Dale [ginecologista especializado em reprodução humana]”he added.

Elaine even reported that she has been depressed and in bed for a year. “Sometimes I go over a week without taking a shower because of depression. It’s very painful to talk about Paulinho’s death. I was the last person to talk to him.”

Due to the disease, he still has not been able to complete IVF. “I’m going to undergo IVF, but to do it, I can’t take some of the medications I’m still taking. I have to gradually remove the medication”.

Having a child by Paulinho is a way of making the singer eternal, according to the widow. “He left an explicit authorization putting my name, that only I could remove these sperm that were collected to continue our family, a new family. And I’m going to make my husband eternal. He’s already immortalized in my heart, but at least some little pieces of it I’ll have”.

Recently, Elaine even said that she worked as a street vendor to raise money to buy Christmas presents for her family.

Elaine is in a legal battle with Paulinho’s children, Twigg de Souza Santos and Pedro Paulo Castor dos Santos, to have their stable union recognized and also to have the right to inheritance.