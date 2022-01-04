Will fixed income shine again? Experts point out the best options to protect and profit in 2022

(Getty Images)

After going through a veritable roller coaster of returns, which went from meager to attractive in a short period of time, fixed income returned to shine in 2021 and returned to the investment “status” with good profitability and security. For 2022, the perspectives are no different. Fixed income assets should shine – and it’s not little.

Two factors support this scenario. With the arrival of the election year, volatility must increase and the search must be for security. Added to this, the upward movement in the basic interest rate should favor the search for lower risk securities – especially those that offer real returns above 5% per year and those that yield very close to the Selic rate.

This movement must start early. At the first meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank, in February, the expectation is that the basic interest rate will reach 10.75% per year, given the speech of the monetary authority in the minutes of the last meeting in 2021.

But the adjustments shouldn’t stop there. Interest rates are expected to rise further, ending 2022 at 11.50% per year, according to forecasts by analysts in the Focus Report, from the Central Bank, released today.

Focus: financial market sees inflation of 10.01% and GDP of 4.50% in 2021

Amidst a scenario of high Selic, strong volatility and the arrival of elections, caution should be the name of the game. In this sense, among the recommendations of specialists are bonds linked to the basic interest rate, as is the case of the Treasury Selic.

The preference is for shorter-term securities, such as the Treasury Selic 2024. Marília Fontes, a founding partner at Nord Research, says that it is not yet the year to position itself in long-term assets.

The same recommendation applies to fixed rate and inflation-linked securities, where the suggestion is to opt for shorter maturities. There are also options in bank and corporate credit, especially in assets that are tax-exempt, such as tax-exempt debentures, Certificates of Real Estate Receivables (CRIs) and Agribusiness (CRAs), in addition to Real Estate Credit Letters (LCIs) and Agribusiness (LCAs) .

In addition, credit funds are once again gaining greater attention, although returns are unlikely to remain as high as in 2020, experts say.

fixed public income

Within government bonds, there were those who increased their hand in post-fixed fixed income linked to Selic at the turn of the year. In a report, analysts Betina Roxo and Paula Zogbi, from brokerage Rico, highlighted that one of the reasons is the fact that this security suffers less from price fluctuations before maturity – unlike what happens with fixed rate and inflation-linked securities, which have greater volatility and chance of loss for those who sell ahead of time.

This is because both are impacted by mark-to-market. In practice: the interest rate offered by a fixed income security has an inverse relationship with its trading value in the market. When returns rise, as they did over the past year, the lower-interest bonds that were already in investors’ portfolios lose value because their price falls. But the opposite is also true.

Tesouro Direto: complete guide to investing in government bonds

Although mark-to-market interferes with the sale price before maturity, fixed rate and inflation papers remain among the analysts’ recommendations.

In the midst of a more uncertain scenario, short-term bonds such as the Prefixed Treasury 2024 and the IPCA+ 2026 Treasury are preferred. According to XP’s analysis team, in the case of fixed rate bonds, the choice for this type of product lies in the fact that the perception of risk in the country may be lower in the future and this could lead to a reduction in the rates offered by these bonds.

In that case, explain XP experts, the drop in returns offered by these securities would lead to an increase in prices. As a result, fixed rate bonds could appreciate before maturity, which could represent a possibility of capital gain – although this is not guaranteed.

Another option is inflation-linked bonds (IPCA+ Treasury), which may benefit because they offer protection against inflation for investors who hold the papers to maturity, analysts at the firm note.

Eye on private fixed income

There are also opportunities within bank credit, such as Bank Deposit Certificates (CDBs), Real Estate Credit Bills (LCI) and Agribusiness Letters (LCAs), the latter two benefiting from income tax exemption.

“Banks are offering very attractive rates. Preference is for post-fixed papers linked to the CDI [Certificado de Depósito Interbancário] of at most two years, to avoid taking more risk”, ponders Marília, from Nord Research, for whom the minimum rate of return offered should be 105% of the CDI rate. “There are already several options with this level of return”, he says.

In a survey carried out at the end of December, based on information from the Yubb platform, which compiles investment data, it was possible to find a CDB from BMG bank that offered a return of 110% of the CDI, rating A and maturing in one year, or an LCA from Banco Daycoval, with an AA rating, which offered 107% of the CDI and matured in 2023.

Fixed income calculator helps to compare asset returns; download now

Corporate credit bonds are not far behind. Ciro Matuo, head of fixed income at Itaú BBA’s research area, prefers inflation-linked and tax-exempt securities, such as incentive debentures, CRIs and CRAs.

He argues that the biggest attraction of this type of paper is having part of the return indexed to inflation, as well as another part “locked in” as soon as the investor acquires the security. “The advantage is that the portion linked to the IPCA is also tax free”, he highlights.

The selection of assets involves roles of more resilient companies, such as electricity transmission, as well as companies with a large part of their revenue linked to the dollar, such as exporters, and businesses focused on logistical services for rail transport.

With the increase in the Selic and the increase in financial expenses of companies – which could have an impact on profits – Matuo says that he has been looking for companies with low indebtedness more than ever, being even more attentive to the credit risk of the papers. The preference is for companies rated AAA (the highest) to AA-, which also have low credit risk.

We evaluate the rating, as well as sector prospects and secondary market liquidity. We also prefer companies that feature reports [resultados] quarterly to be able to follow up Ciro Matuo, head of fixed income research at Itaú BBA

In the bank’s recommended portfolio for January, there are four incentive debentures: one from MRS Logística (MRSL27), one from Light (LIGHD2) and two from Rumo (RUMOA2 and RUMOB6). All mature between 2025 and 2036 and offer real rates between 5.2% and 5.8% per year.

Among the selected securities, the ratio between net debt and Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) is between 0.7 times and 2.8 times. This indicator usually shows the cash generation that can be used to pay debts. The smaller the better.

The suggested portfolio also has a CRA from Raízen (CRA019000GT), with maturity in 2026 and real interest of 5.9% per year.

Offers in 2022 and spread

After an intense year of issuances of corporate credit assets, such as debentures, CRIs and CRAs, the expectation is that this year the window of primary offerings of corporate credit assets will become a little narrower.

“Many of the companies anticipated the fundraising for the end of 2021 in order not to run the risk of the elections. What can happen now is a bottleneck over the first four months of 2022”, assesses Daniel Pegorini, CEO of Valora Investimentos.

In this case, after seeing a sharp drop in spreads offered by these titles throughout the year, the executive says it is possible that companies that need to raise funds on an emergency basis this year will start offering spreads more “attractive” – bigger than before.

This will obviously have an impact on credit funds. Much of the good performance of these funds throughout 2021 came from the fall of spreads since the beginning of last year. Now, the performance may not be the same, say experts.

If you look at the slide of the last 12 months, you will see that profitability was high because the spreads were higher and were closing [caindo]. The best thing now is to look at the performance of the last four months Daniel Pegorini, CEO of Valora Investimentos

Another point that should be taken into account, notes the manager, is that the movement that made private credit funds with short redemption terms (D+0 or D+1) present better returns than those with longer terms ( D+30 onwards) should not continue in the coming months either.

“In a normal situation, a D+0 or D+1 fund has a lot of liquidity, but it is less efficient, because 80%, for example, is allocated in cash. In the longer term, this is something around 25%, which allows for more expressive returns”, assesses Pegorini.

Cal Constantino, head of fixed income at Santander Asset, on the other hand, believes that private credit funds should continue to see the decline in spreads in 2022. “Money will continue to come in and demand will remain high next year. soon they [spreads] should continue to close, but will still remain at a level above 2019 [pré-pandemia], that is, with a reasonable return”, he assesses.

Caution is the motto of the time

Amid a more uncertain scenario, with the arrival of elections and the expectation that central banks around the world, especially the United States, continue withdrawing monetary stimulus, the situation calls for caution.

We have so much noise that it’s good to keep the risk [na carteira] very low and always be on the lookout for opportunities Cal Constantino, head of fixed income at Santander Asset

For this, Constantino’s biggest bets for 2022 are in actively managed fixed income funds or in credit funds. When choosing the index, such as the CDI or inflation, he says that for the short term, the preference should be for funds that have remuneration linked to the CDI.

This is because the risk-return ratio in these cases may be more favorable, due to the high Selic rate. The asset’s projections point out that the base interest rate should end 2022 at 11.75% per year.

For those who can tolerate longer investment terms, says Constantino, the option should be for fixed-income funds with remuneration linked to inflation, which guarantee greater investor protection, since in the medium and long term, interest rates should return to higher levels. low.

