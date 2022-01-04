Will there be PIS in 2022? How to consult and when will it be released? Ask your questions

Workers waiting for the advance payment Pis/Pasep had to wait until the year 2022 to receive the benefit.

At the time, in a unanimous decision of the Deliberative Council of the Worker’s Support Fund (Codefat), representatives of workers, employers and the government chose to postpone the calendar for the next Pis/Pasep for 2022.

The benefit would be paid from July this year to Brazilians who worked with a formal contract in 2020.

Millions of people even expected to receive the amounts ahead of schedule, since the Ministry of Economy had the anticipation of the pis as one of the economic recovery measures during the pandemic.

When will Pis 2021 be paid?

The Ministry of Economy forecasts that payments for the current year 2020 will start from January 2022 and should already fall for all groups with the new value of the national minimum for next year.

How to consult the PIS/Pasep?

The value of the 2020-2021 salary bonus varies between R$ 92.00, for those who worked for 30 days with a formal contract, to R$ 1,100.00 for citizens who worked for 12 months.

The calculation of the benefit amount corresponds to the number of months worked in the base year (2020) multiplied by 1/12 of the current minimum wage (R$ 1,100) on the payment date.

In addition to working for at least 30 days with a formal contract, the worker must also meet the following conditions to receive the salary bonus:

Who receives the PIS/Pasep?

Anyone who worked with a formal contract or as a civil servant in the previous year is entitled to receive PIS/Pasep. In addition, the employee must comply with requirements such as:

– Be enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least five years

– Anyone who worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days in the previous year

– Who earned at most two minimum wages per month, on average

– It is also necessary that the company where you worked has correctly informed the government

When will the PIS/Pasep be released?

Payments are expected to begin this month of January.