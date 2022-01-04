Winter storms put 20 million people on high alert in the US

A severe winter storm hit the eastern United States and put more than 20 million people on high alert.

Weather-related disturbances are being felt across the country. Several schools canceled classes and the New York City Emergency Management Department issued a notice not to travel this Monday morning.

In the southern Appalachians, snowfall of 4 to 8 centimeters is expected, and areas of the mid-Atlantic can see snow piles of 7 to 15 centimeters. In addition, there are winter weather alerts for parts of the New England countryside.

Meanwhile, heavy storms and flooding are predicted in a stretch of the southeast, where coastal flooding along with high tide can cause problems, and weather alerts extend from Texas to Maine along the Gulf coast and the Atlantic coast, as well as the Pacific Northwest.

Winter, along with the effects of Covid-19, also caused headaches for those who had air travel booked. More than 2,700 flights in the United States were canceled on Sunday (2nd), and more than 1,600 were canceled on Monday, according to the FlightAware tracking service.

North East region of the USA

New York City began smearing salt on its streets on Sunday night, predicting an inch to three inches of snowfall in the morning, Mayor Eric Adams said.

Temperatures dropped significantly overnight, which could cause ice to form, added Christina Farrell, New York City’s first deputy commissioner for emergency management.

For those who travel, Adams recommended moving “at a slower pace” and “taking no hurry.” “We are ready to weather the storm,” he said.

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency in five counties in preparation for the storm, which is expected to bring heavy snowfall, gusts of wind and coastal flooding in the south of the state.

Colonel Pat Callahan of the New Jersey State Police said that the forecast of four to eight centimeters in the south “concerns us, so we don’t take it lightly, and we want to make sure everyone is prepared.”

Middle Atlantic and Southeast

Washington is on winter storm alert until mid-afternoon. Heavy and wet blizzards are expected with accumulations of 7 to 17 centimeters, accompanied by wind gusts of up to 56 km/h.

Dangerous travel conditions are expected for day and night commuting, and schools are closed in Washington and Baltimore.

Some parts of North Carolina can suffer from heavy storms, rain, blizzards, gusts of wind and coastal flooding. Governor Roy Cooper urged residents to be aware of the local weather forecast and prepare for expected conditions in the area.

“It’s important to stay informed about changing weather conditions and have a way to receive weather alerts,” Cooper said. “A little preparation before the harsh or winter weather hits can help avoid inconveniences and emergencies later on.”

Meanwhile, parts of Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee have received overnight winter storm warnings, many of which will last until noon (local time). Up to 12 centimeters of snow is expected at higher altitudes.

The National Weather Service noted that “although the ground is relatively warm due to recent high temperatures, snow is expected to fall at high rates and accumulate even on the roads.”

Snow should decrease in the West later this Monday. Slippery roads and black ice conditions may persist through Tuesday (4) morning.

Some parts of western Kentucky state have experienced flooding. Rivers and streams continue to rise due to excess rainfall, according to the meteorological service.

“It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to pass through local drainage systems in urban areas,” the statement said. Between 5 and 11 centimeters of rain fell.

On Saturday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency due to heavy rains, storms, tornadoes and high winds across the state, all following the tornadoes earlier in the week.

Northwest

In the Pacific Northwest, a new system will bring heavy snowfall and travel hazards to higher altitudes.

The system will also bring heavy rains to the coasts and valley regions, where isolated areas may be at risk of flooding. Strong winds were also predicted across the region and strong wind warnings were issued.

“These strong winds can cause a lot of snow from the dry powder snow that is currently on the ground. This can result in significant reductions in visibility… especially over mountain passes and open terrain,” warned the Weather Service.

This reduced visibility will undoubtedly lead to dangerous trips across the region to start the week.

Midwest

The climate remains relatively calm in the Midwest, but temperatures are extremely low.

The forecast is for gradual warming and the possibility of snow in the middle of the week, before temperatures drop again.

Haley Brink and Allison Chinchar of CNN contributed to this report.

(Translated text. Read the original here.)