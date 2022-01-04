With 260 cases of H3N2, Sesa confirms community transmission in Paraná: ‘Make the vaccination happen’, says secretary | Paraná

In a week, the Paraná was 38 for 262 cases of influenza A H3N2. According to the State Department of Health (Sesa), transmission is already considered community, when it is not possible to trace the origin of the contamination.

The number was confirmed by the health secretary Beto Preto exclusively to RPC this Monday (3), in Curitiba.

“This matches the high demand for emergency rooms, hospitals and emergency care units across the state. Not just from H3N2, but also from other types of flu-like illnesses. It is a time when people need to undergo exams, submit to health services and seek help. It is unusual that we have a high demand at the beginning of the year, usually this happens only in late autumn and winter”, said Beto Preto.

Despite the increase in cases of the disease, the state has only one death from H3N2, a 77-year-old woman. She died on December 20, in Maringá, in northern Paraná.

According to the secretary, 3 of the cases registered in the state are of the Darwin variant, for which there is still no specific immunization. The first record of H3N2 in Paraná took place on December 2, 2021.

In the first days of January, Sesa registered an increase in demand for medical care due to flu-like symptoms, in Curitiba and in the north of the state.

In the capital, according to data from the Emergency Care Units (UPAs), between December 20 and January 2 there was an increase of 57.3% in the care of people with respiratory symptoms. Until this Monday, there are 60 confirmed cases of H3N2 in Curitiba.

According to Beto Preto, even with community transmission, there is no outbreak of the disease. He recalls that, year after year, the state registers between 300 and 400 cases of Influenza.

The secretary reinforces that, to combat contamination, it is necessary that the public maintain the same precautions adopted against Covid-19, such as the use of masks, in addition to adhering to vaccination.

Currently, the state has more than 700 thousand doses to be applied against Influenza.

“It is important that we can administer these doses, but the main thing at this time is, in moderate and severe cases, to seek the health system to make the diagnosis and take the first drugs indicated […] I draw attention mainly to risk groups”.