With a focus on the Cup, Thiago Silva renews with Chelsea for another season

Brazilian renewed contract with London team until June 2023

Thiago Silva reached an agreement with the Chelsea and renewed the contract with the London team. The new bond will last for another season.

“Playing here with Chelsea is a real pleasure. I never thought I would play for three years here at this great club, so I’m very happy to stay another season,” the Brazilian told the official website. Blues.

“I would also like to thank my family, the club, Marina and Mr. Abramovich for this opportunity. I will continue to give my all for this club and for the fans, who have always been by my side since I arrived.”

“It’s incredible to have this relationship with the fans and not only that, but also the players, the team and the whole club. I’ll give everything to continue playing at this level in the most important league in the world,” he added.

With that, the Brazilian will stay at the club until June 2023. Thus, Thiago Silva will be able to continue the planning with an eye on world Cup 2022, which takes place at the end of the year: stay in Europe at a high level.

Fundamental in achieving the Champions League of last season, he is still on the rise at the club that arrived in September 2020. He is one of the pillars of the team of Thomas Tuchel, vice-leader of the Premier League.

At 37, Thiago Silva usually sees his name linked to Fluminense, a club that defended and became an idol in Brazil. However, the always speculated return, it seems, will gain more calendar days to happen.

Thiago Silva celebrates goal against Tottenham Marc Atkins/Getty Images

In two seasons, Thiago Silva has scored, so far, four goals in 56 games played. In addition to Chelsea, he played for Paris Saint-Germain and Milan in Europe.