With a show by Tigrão, Botafogo debuts with a rout at Copinha

2022 started in a big way for the Botafogo. Alvinegro’s under-20 team debuted in the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup with a 3-0 rout over Aparecidense this Monday, at Joaquimzão, in the 1st round of Group 14. Gabriel Tigrão, twice, and Reydson shook the net .

+ Botafogo constitutes SAF CNPJ registration and concludes the legal phase for the arrival of a new investor



The team commanded by Ricardo Resende leads the group, with Taubaté, who beat Petrolina-PE earlier, also having three points. Alvinegro returns to the pitch on Thursday to face the northeastern team at 3:15 pm, also at Joaquimzão.

Botafogo dominated the actions of the match from the first minutes of the game. It didn’t take long for the team to open the score: after confusion in the area, the ball fell to Gabriel Tigrão, who didn’t forgive. Shirt 9 also scored the second, taking advantage of the goalkeeper’s rebound after a submission.

Even with a solid advantage, Alvinegro did not apply the brakes in the second half. The team increased the score with Reydson, who completed a cross from Raí after a free kick, making the third. Without suffering any kind of threat, Glorioso made the ball roll and time passed in the final minutes to confirm the first victory.

DATASHEET

Botafogo x Aparecidense

​Date-time: 01/03/2022, at 3:15 pm

Place: Joaquim Morais Filho Stadium, in Taubaté (SP)

arbiter: Marianna Nanni Battle

assistants: Denis Matheus Afonso Ferreira and Patrícia Carla de Oliveira

Botafogo: Lucas Barreto; Wendel Lessa (Daniel Fagundes 44’/2ºT), Ewerton (Felipe Vieira 36’/2ºT), Reydson, Jefinho; Kawan, William Liberato; Kauê (Carlos Henrique 36’/2ºT), Raí (Hugo Iglesias 26’/2ºT), Maranhão (Marquinhos 44’/2ºT); Gabriel Tigrão (Dudu 36’/2ºT). Technician: Ricardo Resende.

goals: Gabriel Tigrão (1-0, 19’/1ºT; 2-0, 29’/1ºT), Reydson (3-0, 3’/2ºT)