With a show by Tigrão, Botafogo debuts with a rout at Copinha

Abhishek Pratap 7 mins ago Sports Comments Off on With a show by Tigrão, Botafogo debuts with a rout at Copinha 0 Views

2022 started in a big way for the Botafogo. Alvinegro’s under-20 team debuted in the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup with a 3-0 rout over Aparecidense this Monday, at Joaquimzão, in the 1st round of Group 14. Gabriel Tigrão, twice, and Reydson shook the net .

+ Botafogo constitutes SAF CNPJ registration and concludes the legal phase for the arrival of a new investor

The team commanded by Ricardo Resende leads the group, with Taubaté, who beat Petrolina-PE earlier, also having three points. Alvinegro returns to the pitch on Thursday to face the northeastern team at 3:15 pm, also at Joaquimzão.

Botafogo dominated the actions of the match from the first minutes of the game. It didn’t take long for the team to open the score: after confusion in the area, the ball fell to Gabriel Tigrão, who didn’t forgive. Shirt 9 also scored the second, taking advantage of the goalkeeper’s rebound after a submission.

Even with a solid advantage, Alvinegro did not apply the brakes in the second half. The team increased the score with Reydson, who completed a cross from Raí after a free kick, making the third. Without suffering any kind of threat, Glorioso made the ball roll and time passed in the final minutes to confirm the first victory.

DATASHEET
Botafogo x Aparecidense
​Date-time: 01/03/2022, at 3:15 pm
Place: Joaquim Morais Filho Stadium, in Taubaté (SP)
arbiter: Marianna Nanni Battle
assistants: Denis Matheus Afonso Ferreira and Patrícia Carla de Oliveira

Botafogo: Lucas Barreto; Wendel Lessa (Daniel Fagundes 44’/2ºT), Ewerton (Felipe Vieira 36’/2ºT), Reydson, Jefinho; Kawan, William Liberato; Kauê (Carlos Henrique 36’/2ºT), Raí (Hugo Iglesias 26’/2ºT), Maranhão (Marquinhos 44’/2ºT); Gabriel Tigrão (Dudu 36’/2ºT). Technician: Ricardo Resende.

goals: Gabriel Tigrão (1-0, 19’/1ºT; 2-0, 29’/1ºT), Reydson (3-0, 3’/2ºT)

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

With an eye on the World Cup, Palmeiras wants to anticipate the Paulistão table

With an eye on the preparation for the dispute of the Club World Cup, in …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved