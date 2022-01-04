With advances in vaccination, trade balance breaks record in 2021 – News

The balance of trade balance ended 2021 with a record surplus of US$ 61 billion in 2021, and growth of 21.1% compared to 2020, surpassing the record of US$ 56 billion in 2017. The data were released this Monday (3) by the Ministry of Economy.

The assessment is that the result was due to the strong global recovery in 2021, due to the increase in vaccination and stimulus programs in countries with available fiscal space.

“The rapid recovery in demand and severe supply bottlenecks pressured the prices of several commodities and contributed to the growth of global inflation. In this scenario of higher commodity prices, countries like Brazil had their exports boosted at a record level, with gains of well-being arising from increased terms of trade,” states a report by the Foreign Trade Secretariat.

In December 2021, exports totaled US$ 24.366 billion and imports, US$ 20.418 billion, with a positive balance of US$ 3.948 billion and current trade of US$ 44.784 billion.

In the year, exports also hit a record of US$ 280.4 billion, an increase of 34% compared to the previous year, surpassing the record of US$ 253.7 billion in 2011.

Imports registered US$ 219.4 billion, with a 38.2% growth over 2020 and the highest value since 2014 (US$ 230.8 billion). It was the fifth highest value for imports. The largest imported value was in 2013, US$ 241.5 billion.

The trade chain registered a record of US$499.8 billion, with growth of 35.8% in 2021 compared to the previous year, and surpassed the record of US$481.6 billion in 2011.