With an eye on the goalkeeper for Flamengo, Braz and Spindel were impressed with ‘shirt 1’ in the match between Porto x Benfica

Rubro-Negro has the desire to invest in an archer for the season that will come soon

Neto is the hot spot at Flamengo. With an eye on returning to the Brazilian team, and being in the reserve of Barcelona, ​​the 32-year-old goalkeeper is open to negotiations and has a proposal on the table. Speculated in Gávea by specialized portals behind the scenes, the archer recently had the possible future exposed; Bolavip Brasil resonated.

The Brazilian born in Araxá arrived in Catalonia in July 2019. the coolies paid something around R$114 million to Valencia, but they are up for a deal in the amount of R$43.2 million reais. With a contract until June 2023, the 1.90m athlete is passed over even as an immediate reserve for Ter Stegen.

Despite having Brazilians as the No. 1 priority, Marcos Braz, football vice, and Bruno Spindel, football director, liked Agustín Marchesín, from Porto. The Mais Querido directors were in Portugal negotiating with coaches, before announcing Paulo Sousa, and even watched the derby between the Estádio do Dragão team against Benfica, where Jorge Jesus was before being fired.

Who brought the information, first hand, about Braz and Spindel liking Agustín was the Portuguese newspaper “O JOGO”: “The leaders of Flamengo were impressed by Agustín Marchesín’s match against Benfica, in the Portuguese Cup. However, it was just that. The priority is to hire a Brazilian goalkeeper. Neto, from Barcelona, ​​is appointed as the favorite”, reflected the Futmais profile.

On the social networks, there are claims that “Diego (Alves) needs a face to dispute position with him” and rumors that “Marcos Braz and Spindel maintain contacts with goalkeeper Neto”, in addition to studying the best ways to “make a proposal to the player in the next transfer window”.