With an eye on the World Cup, Palmeiras wants to anticipate the Paulistão table

With an eye on the preparation for the dispute of the Club World Cup, in February, in the United Arab Emirates, Palmeiras should get together with the FPF (São Paulo Football Federation) the anticipation of at least one game in the São Paulo Championship table to lighten a little the load of post-intercontinental competition games.

According to the THROW! he learned, the FPF should reschedule the game between Verdão and Novorizontino in the fifth round, originally scheduled on February 9th, for the next 23rd, thus officially opening the competition.

The anticipation of a game by Paulistão would have been a request by coach Abel Ferreira and his coaching staff aiming for two points. The first of them is to give the squad more gameplay aiming at the World Cup. And the second is to reduce the load of State matches that will be postponed.

> CHECK THE PALMEIRAS PATH IN THE WORLD OF CLUBS



Palmeiras’ trip to the World Cup dispute takes place on February 2nd. Until then, the rest of the table in Paulistão should remain unchanged: Ponte Preta (next the 26th), São Bernardo (next the 30th) and Água Santa (the 1st of February).

Verdão debuts at the Worlds on February 8, in the semifinals, when they face the winners of Al-Ahly (Egypt) and Monterrey (Mexico). Regardless of the result, the club ends its participation in the competition on the 12th, when the final and third place dispute take place.

With this, at least two Paulistão games will be postponed, precisely the derby against São Paulo and Corinthians, on February 6th and 13th, respectively.

The re-presentation of Palmeiras takes place this Wednesday (5), at the Football Academy. So far, three reinforcements have been signed by the club, forward Rafael Navarro, goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba and midfielder Eduard Atuesta.