With Andrey, Marlon Gomes and Vinícius, Vasco discloses related to Copinha | Vasco

Vasco left on Monday for São Paulo, where it will dispute the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup 2022. Names like Andrey, Marlon Gomes and Vinícius are on the list of related to the biggest youth competition in Brazil.

+ Nenê, Riquelme, Léo Matos and Thiago Rodrigues are with Covid

Vasco will debut at Copinha next Wednesday, at 11 am, against Lagarto. The team is in Group 24, which also includes Rio Claro and Ska Brasil. The Vasco fans will be based in Santana de Parnaíba in the first phase of the competition.

1 of 2 Vasco travels to compete in the Copinha 2022 — Photo: Vitor Brügger/Vasco Vasco travels to compete in the Copinha 2022 — Photo: Vitor Brügger/Vasco

The group of 22 related players trained in the morning at the adjacent field of São Januário and traveled in the early afternoon. Coach Igor Guerra will lead the team’s last training session this Tuesday, at the Municipal Stadium of Santana do Parnaíba, when the preparation for the debut closes.

Vasco’s technical committee signed up 30 players to compete in Copinha and 22 travel to São Paulo. The other eight athletes are in Rio de Janeiro training with those returning from vacation and can be called up at any time.

On Vasco’s official website, forward Vinícius talked about the expectation for the competition, which he will compete for the third time.

– We know that in Copinha we will face “small” teams and “big” teams, but actually that’s not the case, every game will be difficult and we have to be humble. The boys who have now reached the under-20 are mature, they are good kids. Expectations are high, the group has been working well during the week. Let’s make a great Copinha and let’s get the title.

Last Saturday marked the 30 years since the last and only time the Vasco won the São Paulo Cup, in 1992. Since then, the club has revealed stars, hit the crossbar in 2019, but never lifted the trophy. The team from Rio does not arrive exactly as favorites, but enters the competition backed by good recent results on the basis of national competitions.

players of Vasco related to Copinha:

Goalkeepers: Cadu and Pablo

Cadu and Pablo Sides: Saulo, JP Galvão, Leandrinho and Julião

Saulo, JP Galvão, Leandrinho and Julião Defenders: Zé Vitor, Pimentel and Victão

Zé Vitor, Pimentel and Victão Socks: Marlon Gomes, Rodrigo, Marlon Santos, Andrey and Lucas Eduardo

Marlon Gomes, Rodrigo, Marlon Santos, Andrey and Lucas Eduardo Attackers: Waterfall, Vinícius, Juan, Erick Marcus, Rayan, Tavares, Marcos Dias and Figueiredo