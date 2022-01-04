With “cancha” and no pampering, Varanda bets on Copinha for new chances at Corinthians | corinthians

For most boys, the chance to compete in a São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup is also a chance to start writing their history in national football. However, for Rodrigo Varanda, it is an opportunity to “fix it” and rebuild it at Corinthians.

At 18, the young striker played ten matches for the professional team last year, but ended up removed from the team and, later, from the main squad choices, starting to live with off-field problems – contractual and behavioral.

Varanda was practically sold to Red Bull Bragantino, but ended up on loan to São Bernardo, in September, where he won the Copa Paulista (it was used in six games) and from which he would return only after the Paulistão dispute in 2022. The return was brought forward to help the under-20 in Copinha.

The player had no chances under Sylvinho’s command and, even with his contract renewed until December 2024 (bond signed before the loan), he was far from entering the main squad’s plans again.

Corinthians debuts in Copinha this Tuesday, against Resende, at 9:45 pm, in São José dos Campos, where the games are being held, with live broadcast from SportTV. Timãozinho still has rivals in the River group, from Piauí, and São José.

Varanda lives with his father, Rogério, who, in quick conversation with the reporter from ge, said he was very satisfied with the evolution of his son during his loan at São Bernardo. Period that, according to him, served to “take court” and be less “pampered” when getting to know the reality of football.

Inevitably, the whole situation involving Varanda in the middle of last year, including, for example, the unsuccessful sale to Bragantino, affected the family with some discouragement and frustration. Feelings already overcome with the boy’s maturity in recent months.