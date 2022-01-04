With “cascudo” team, Fluminense coach dreams big in Copinha: “We are very hopeful” | Rio de Janeiro

THE Fluminense is the second greatest champion of São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup with five titles, tied with Inter and only behind Corinthians, who have 10. However, they have gone 33 years without winning, and the last time Tricolor played in a final was in 2012, when they lost to Corinthians by 2 a 1. Now, 10 years later, to seek the hex, the Xerém team bets on a strong team with some names that are already in the main cast, such as John Kennedy, Matheus Martins and Wallace.

– We always had exponents of each generation going straight to the professional and, with that, it wasn’t possible to have the best players of the age group playing Copinha, because it was during the pre-season. This year, Fluminense chose to follow the strategy of letting some of the players of their age in the professional compete in the competition – said the coach Eduardo Oliveira to the ge.

1 of 3 Eduardo Oliveira, Fluminense U-20 coach — Photo: Mailson Santana / FFC Eduardo Oliveira, Fluminense U-20 coach — Photo: Mailson Santana / FFC

– For our team, they are players who already have more experience and who are also used to the way the club works as a whole. We welcome this base-professional integration. We are very hopeful and working hard so that we can make an excellent competition – he added.

Fluminense in the first phase of Copinha Date Time Adversary Streaming 01/04 3:15 pm Jacuipense-BA SportTV 07/01 3:15 pm Fast Club-AM SportTV 1/10 3:15 pm Matonese-SP SportTV

Preparations for Copinha began in early December, under the command of Eduardo Oliveira. The under-20 tricolor team was also invited to train at Granja Comary, home of the Brazilian team, in Teresópolis. Fluminense debuts in the tournament this Tuesday, at 15:15 (GMT, against Jacuipensa-BA, in Matão. The other opponents of Group 6 are Fast Club-AM and Matonense-SP.

– I believe we fall into a competitive group. It’s good for us to be able to adapt to these different styles and be able to put our DNA into practice, representing Fluminense very well, so that we can have a good qualifying phase and continue in the competition.

2 of 3 In preparation for the Copinha, Fluminense’s under-20 team trained at Granja Comary — Photo: Divulgação/FFC In preparation for the Copinha, Fluminense’s under-20 team trained at Granja Comary — Photo: Divulgação/FFC

Despite 30 players signed up, only 24 traveled to compete in the tournament. The six who stayed in Rio de Janeiro, but may be called upon in case of need, are: goalkeepers Álvaro and Dénis Luís; defender Damoceno; midfielders Diego and Pedro Rocha; and attacker Antony Kennedy.

Fluminense debuts this Tuesday against Jacuipense, at 15:15 (GMT), with live broadcast on SporTV.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2021 edition of Copinha was not held. With that, the registration of athletes born after 2001 was allowed for the next edition. Thus, exceptionally in 2022 the tournament will be under-21.

