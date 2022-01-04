With Covid-19, Preta Gil makes an exciting video to talk about her health; know everything

Black Gil tested positive for Covid-19 and revealed, this weekend, his health status. The artist, who is the daughter of Gilberto Gil, from Bahia, disclosed the information through a video posted on a social network.

“I tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time, but I’m fine! I take this opportunity to reinforce the importance of vaccination which helps a lot to reduce the chances of severe virus symptoms and complications! Take care!”, she wrote in the caption.

In the video, the singer detailed how she discovered she was infected. Preta Gil also said that she felt tired and uncomfortable in her throat.

“Last night, me and Rodrigo [marido dela] We were going to stay home alone, but my father-in-law and mother-in-law decided to come here for dinner. I was very happy, I prepared a dinner for us to stay at home”, she commented.

Preta explained: “When my in-laws arrived, we sat down to talk and I was tired, because I spent the whole day doing things, tidying up the house, but I felt more tired and an itchy throat and nose. Then came that intuition: ‘I think I’m going to the bedroom, but I was embarrassed to speak’. So I went upstairs, I texted Rodrigo [marido dela] about what I was feeling.”

“This burning in the throat can be the flu, influenza, tiredness, fatigue, it can be whatever, but I prefer to go in the locked room (sic)”, detailed the famous.

Preta Gil talks about isolation

The artist said that she performed two tests for the new coronavirus and both tested positive. The husband and in-laws also took the tests, but they were negative.

“I stay here in the isolated room, with my little saints (sic). I’m fine, practically asymptomatic, but I had this tiredness and this burning sensation, but nothing special, I didn’t have a headache. I’m fine, taking care of myself, I’ve already talked to my doctors and the recommendation is this: isolation, hydration, medicine if you have a headache and observation”, he pointed out.

In the recording, she even made an appeal for people to get vaccinated. “Here is my alert for everyone. This Ômicron is among us, in a severe way, it is very transmissible. Studies show that it is strong, but for those who are vaccinated, like me, who have both doses, it is milder. I hope it stays that way, but it infects vaccinated people, who can transmit, and unvaccinated people can complicate things.” commented.