With CR7 out, United loses at home to Wolves and keeps away from Champions – 03/01/2022

This Monday (3), Manchester United received Wolverhampton, for the 21st round of the Premier League, and lost by 1×0. The Wolves goal was by João Moutinho.

The result leaves United 4 points behind the G4, in 7th place, while Wolves rises to 8th and decreases to 6 the distance for the 4th place Arsenal.

The game marked the return of United defender Phill Jones, returning to the starting lineup after two years.

FIRST TIME

Wolves started the game well, putting pressure on United. Up until the 20th minute, the visiting team had demanded two good saves from De Gea in shots from outside the area.

United even tried to escape the suffocation, but could not create clear chances. The first half of the initial stage was from Wolverhampton.

Wolves followed superior, but United tried to create, especially with Greenwood, who tried a play of effect, but was disarmed when entering the area.

United’s best chance was at 42, with Cavani risking a shot from outside the area, but sending it over the top.

follow him Sport News World at the twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

SECOND TIME

The final stage followed with Wolves on top, but without being able to create big chances.

At 12, a good chance: Trincão cut the light, Semedo submitted, but Luke Shaw blocked the shot and avoided Wolves’ goal.

Shaw had another decisive role, when he split with Raúl Jiménez and prevented the Mexican from pushing the ball into the goal.

However, if Cristiano Ronaldo was out, the game would change with the entry of the other Portuguese: Bruno Fernandes.

At 21 minutes, finally, a great chance for United: Matic received it, took it to the bottom line, crossed low to Bruno Fernandes, who sent the crossbar.

In the next move, Bruno crossed the ball in the area, Cristiano Ronaldo headed and scored, but the flag canceled the goal for offside.

At 29, a great chance for Wolves, with Saïss taking the free kick and sending the crossbar.

At 36, came the Portuguese goal, from Wolverhampton: Adama Traoré’s cross, Phill Jones took it, João Moutinho took advantage of the surplus and sent it to the goal, opening the scoring for the visitors.

In the last bid, Bruno Fernandes’ free kick, José Sá made a save to avoid Manchester’s draw and secure the three points.

SEQUENCE

United returns to the field next Monday (10), at home, against Aston Villa for the FA Cup, at 16:55 (Brasilia). Wolves, also for the FA Cup, host Sheffield United on Sunday (9), at 11 am (Brasilia).