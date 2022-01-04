With new layoffs, Vasco’s boat reaches 19 players; see who they are | Vasco

The Vasco of the 2022 season will be completely different from the one who failed to return to Serie A last year. With the new dismissals confirmed this Monday, when the team re-appeared at CT Moacyr Barbosa, the list of players who will not continue at the club rose to 19. There are almost two entire teams on the Vascaine boat.

With the end of 2021, the board started to move towards renewing the cast and, at the same time, it was unable to hold back some athletes who received proposals to leave. Before the end of the year, 11 players had already agreed to leave Vasco: Ricardo Graça, Walber, Ernando, Zeca, Romulo, Michel, Andrey, Marquinhos Gabriel, Léo Jabá, Morato and Germán Cano.

Cayo Tenório is not part of Vasco's plans

In the re-presentation held this Monday morning, eight other cases of players who were either turned off or will not be used by coach Zé Ricardo were confirmed:

Tiago Reis, Cayo Tenório and Lucas Santos they are not in the technical committee’s plans and will be loaned out.

and they are not in the technical committee’s plans and will be loaned out. Caio Lopes and João Pedro , with a bond until January only, will not have their contracts renewed.

and , with a bond until January only, will not have their contracts renewed. Vanderlei and Leandro Castan they have a contract until the end of the year, but negotiate their termination and no longer play for Vasco.

and they have a contract until the end of the year, but negotiate their termination and no longer play for Vasco. Daniel Amorim did not have his contract renewed by the club.

Miranda could be the 20th name on that list. The defender, who is still serving a preventive suspension from Conmebol after being caught doping, was offered a renewing contract with Vasco, but, according to the club, has not yet responded.

On the other hand, Vasco has announced six signings so far: goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues (CSA), defenders Anderson Conceição (Cuiabá) and Luis Cangá (Delfín), left-back Edimar (Bragantino), defensive midfielder Yuri Lara (CSA ) and half Isaac (Grêmio). The club also has agreements with striker Raniel (Santos) and midfielder Vitinho (Corinthians).

The Vascaine board is still on the market to reinforce the cast. As a result of the departures, there are several shortages at the moment, mainly in the defender, right-back and center forward positions.